ATEN Launches StreamLive HD Streaming Solution

ATEN, a provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, recently unveiled the high-quality live streaming and broadcast solutions. StreamLive HD All-in-one Multi-channel AV Mixer(UC9020), CAMLIVE HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture(UC3020), CAMLIVE Plus (DMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture with PD3.0 Power Pass-Through(UC3021) and CAMLIVE PRO Dual HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture (UC3022)for Live Streaming and broadcast. These 4 products provide compelling advantages to Corporate for Online training, conferences, tutorials, Live Events as well as individual blogger live broadcasting.

“ATEN has always been focusing on product innovation and in response to the growing demand for live broadcasts, online meetings and other application scenarios due to the epidemic, we are happy to bring the versatile live streaming and product solutions in India for online services in schools, place of worship, marriage halls, music show etc. These products are very easy to transport, quick to set up and a pleasure to operate and are crafted to increase the professionalism of streaming” says Shyam Tambatkar, PSM ProAV at ATEN.

ATEN’s latest HDMI to USB-C video capture tool CAMLIVE (UC3020)is designed to plug and play, CAMLIVE converts your existing camera into a webcam instantly, allowing you to easily adopt a camera for any application and platform, such as video editing software, Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Xsplit, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Skype. Simply mount the DSLR, camcorder, or any action camera to deliver eye-popping, high-quality video on Windows and Mac systems at stunning 1080P@60fps. UC3020 supports a wide variety of HDMI sources. Additionally, the product comes with a USB-C to USB-A converter. Even if the computer is old and has only a traditional USB-A slot, users can use CAMLIVE UC3020 for video capture, editing, and live streaming.

CAMLIVE PRO- Dual HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture(UC3022)

The CAMLIVE PRO (UC3022) video capture device is designed to capture 4K videos from two connected cameras, simple and convenient mixing, and professional-level streaming to streaming platforms such as YouTube Live, Facebook, and Twitch. It allows users to create professional-grade video products for school lectures and classes. Users can easily connect two 4K video sources, as well as mix and stream full HD video to students anywhere with outstanding video effects and professional full HD quality. UC3022is the most flexible video streaming tool for installations with two cameras and one operator.

CAMLIVE Plus-HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture with PD3.0 Power Pass-Through (UC3021)

CAMLIVE Plus UVC video capture (UC3021) is designed for mobile streaming, which delivers unencrypted captured raw data to your USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 laptop or Android phone for post-editing or live-streaming. The 60W USB-C power delivery pass-through can also charge a laptop or Android phone, the power profile includes 5V/9V/15V/20V. HDMI loop-out port features latency-free, hassle-free video preview suitable for gaming streamers with real-time playing experience. With a camera mount adapter, CAMLIVE Plus can be easily installed on any mounting system. The compact and aesthetic design provides an intuitive, high-quality live streaming/video editing experience.

