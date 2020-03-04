ATEN provides awareness sessions on product line at channel event organised by Intensity Global Technologies

Read Article

ATEN recently participated in the Future Forward – Channel Event organized by Intensity Global Technologies in Delhi. ATEN conducted a thorough innovative product session for all its SI partners, national and regional distributors who participated in the event.

Interacting with the participants, Aditya Narayan Kakkar – Founder and Director, Intensity Global, said, “ATEN has always been focusing on product innovation. As an ATEN partner for North India, we are dedicated to offering a complete set of integrated KVM, Professional Audiovisual, and Intelligent Power solutions.The event helped us to bring together and collaborate with other technology players to deliver leading-edge technology for profitable and sustainable growth.”

The event aimed to equip the vendors to actively pursue the latest in professional AV and integrated experience solutions to be in par with the emerging trends and in-depth market insights to aid digital transformation. ATEN has been committed to sustained innovation and achieving excellence fueled by a passion for bringing better connectivity to the world. Richard Tan, ATEN India Country Head and Vijay Joshi, Founder and Director, Cubix Microsystems India, were also present at the event. Cubix Microsystems India is ATEN’s national distributor in India.

“Being a part of the event helped us to leverage the capabilities of our world class products and to capitalize on the visibility and vast media exposure to bring in better business opportunities.” said Vittal Salunke, PSM – IT at ATEN. Salunke gave a comprehensive innovative product session on ATEN offerings which included the ATEN SOHO/SMB solutions, Enterprise solutions, professional AV solutions, and energy intelligent solutions. The discussion revolved around ATEN’s comprehensive product portfolio.