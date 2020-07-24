ATEN’s R&D and Manufacturing Units Supports Indian Customers & Partners during COVID-19

Read Article

ATEN, Taiwanese AV/IT connectivity and management manufacturer, stands strong supporting its customers & partners during COVID-19. ATEN has been supporting its partner network with its wide ranges of work-from-home products and solutions like Secured KVM Switches, Remote Management Solutions, Video Products, USB Peripherals, and Work from Anywhere Data Communication which are the need of the hour. These solutions are crafted with the cutting edge advanced technology, helping the companies to run their business without hampering their productivity much during COVID-19. ATEN has been rendering enhanced technical training and certification to all its customers during pandemic crises. ATEN has enhanced its support mechanism to the partners and customers through a dedicated engagements and trainings schedule.

“ATEN is a known leading Taiwanese manufacturer of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Our focus has always been on product innovation. We have effectively been able to address the growing demand for remote work, especially when working from home, is becoming the new normal for many due to the current epidemic. With our advanced technology, huge R&D, and manufacturing setup in Taiwan and Canada, ATEN is standing very strong as a backbone for their customers and partners during these uncertain times”. said Richard Tan, Head-India Operation at ATEN.

The brand ATEN consists of innovative solutions applied to connectivity, professional audio/video, and green energy, for consumers, small/home offices, small-medium sized businesses, and enterprise customers. ATEN´s SOHO and SMB solutions offer a series of cable KVM, desktop KVM, and LCD KVM products. The enterprise solutions offer a series of Over IP solutions that allow customers to effectively manage IT infrastructure from anywhere in the world. The Professional Audio / Video line offers integrated video solutions for home and professional use for a variety of uses including corporate, education, hospitality, commercial, and home theatre applications. They recently developed a Green Energy line which offers energy-saving solutions for the data center with a range of intelligent PDUs that provide real-time energy management and performance indicators locally and remotely.

ATEN is bringing its 40 years’ experience of Taiwan manufacturing excellence, into Indian market, and is all set to make valued contribution in “Make in India”, “Digital India” and “Smart Cities” projects.

Richard Tan further added “The remote working have become increasingly common in today’s workforce and could soon be the new normal. Remote work has significantly increased the demand for secured and reliable infrastructure solutions. According to Fortune Business Insight’s Video Conferencing Market Analysis , the global video conferencing market size was USD$3.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD$6.37 billion by 2026, exhibiting a compounded annual growth rate of 9.8% during the forecast period. And we offer hardware-based solution which helps to keep your data and workflow secure from end to end, something a software solution cannot guarantee”.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com