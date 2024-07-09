Ather Energy Harnesses Qlik’s Power for Data Insights

Qlik, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric scooter manufacturers based in Bengaluru, India has deployed Qlik Sense® to transform its user experiences and streamline intricate data analysis to bolster strategic decision making.

Through Qlik, Ather Energy manages extensive data dispersed across multiple sites, driving commercial decisions, and optimising productivity. With over 100,000 potential sales leads and data inputs from over 225,000 operational vehicles, the magnitude of data generated by Ather Energy’s charging infrastructure is immense. Ather Energy aims to democratise data access and empower its organisation with critical data insights by partnering with Qlik and Diagonal Consulting, an elite Qlik partner.

Intuitive Qlik provides Ather Energy with near-real-time reports, replacing manual processes, while accelerating productivity. Additionally, Ather Energy can share tailored reports with retail partners using Qlik’s Nprinting feature, ensuring they only see data relevant for their outlets.

Qlik’s advanced functionalities enable Ather Energy to delve into granular supply chain dynamics and swiftly address complex issues, driving efficiency and fueling revenue growth in the Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape. This represents a shift in the way Ather Energy conducts data analysis which facilitates efficient decision-making. By using Qlik, Ather Energy gains invaluable insights that drive strategic decisions and elevates customer experiences.

“Our partnership with Qlik has transformed our approach to data analysis and decision-making. By leveraging Qlik, we have improved our customer experience, which ultimately drives further sales for the business,” said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy. “Additionally, we believe real-time reporting has also facilitated improved operational efficiency and after-sales services. Qlik, with its customisable dashboards and filters has helped streamline our data-driven decisioning, while optimising resource management and customer service.”

Using a single platform to analyse and integrate data has also allowed Ather Energy to extend the benefits to its charging infrastructure business. Key data on customers, vehicles, retailers, charging processes, and the grid network were previously managed on a series of siloed platforms, due to which analysis and cross-comparison were difficult. Now, with Qlik, Ather Energy has gained a comprehensive view of its entire ecosystem, enabling seamless analysis, management of their revenue stream and informed decision-making.

“As Ather Energy drives efficiency with deep data connections offered by Qlik, the stage is set for innovation and growth in the electric vehicle industry. Ather Energy is setting the new standard for data-driven excellence, while also positioning themselves as trailblazers in sustainable mobility solutions,” said Varun Babbar, Managing Director, India & SAARC for Qlik. “We continue to be committed to empowering our customers and helping them drive innovation in the age of data and AI.”