Atlassian Acquires AirTrack and Unveils New Innovations for its Jira Service Management

Atlassian Corporation, the maker of Jira, Confluence and Bitbucket, has acquired AirTrack, a maker of leading IT data quality management technology. This acquisition builds on Atlassian’s previous investments designed to help enterprises take a comprehensive approach to asset and configuration management. The combined offering – AirTrack + Jira Service Management – will let them better account for and track all critical assets within their organizations, minimizing operational risks, costs, and attack surfaces.

This combination will help enterprises manage all critical assets with:

30+ out-of-the-box data connectors: IT Operations teams will now be able to aggregate and cleanse data from multiple asset discovery tools, databases, and component parts, across their entire organizations’ IT landscape.

Rapid data reconciliation: The combined solution will quickly surface inaccuracies across different systems of record, pinpoint potential issues, and fast-track remediation.

An accurate picture of all service dependencies – across dev and IT – driving smarter, safer changes and incident response: The combination of AirTrack, Jira Service Management, and Compass will provide teams with greater visibility into both the infrastructure that supports critical services, and the engineering components.

Data that goes beyond IT: This acquisition builds on Atlassian’s ability to help enterprises rethink asset management beyond traditional IT use cases. It lets enterprises aggregate information related to a broad array of assets, so they can address a wider range of challenges around security and compliance, inventory and billing, forecasting and planning, and much more.

Atlassian has also unveiled new innovations to Jira Service Management, its market-leading service management solution. These include:

The virtual agent capability in Jira Service Management is now generally available, and more AI-powered features will be coming to Jira Service Management soon.

A vision for a unified help experience – leveraging AI to make it easy for anyone to give and get help, regardless of the underlying help system.

The acquisition of Melbourne-based AirTrack to bolster Jira Service Management’s asset management capabilities.

AI-powered virtual agent levels up employee and customer experiences

Virtual agent capabilities are now generally available with the Premium and Enterprise Editions of Jira Service Management. By integrating AI-powered virtual agent technology with Jira Service Management, support teams will be able to deliver exceptional service even faster and more importantly, at scale. The built-in AI engine analyzes and understands intent, sentiment, context, and profile information to personalize interactions.

The technology learns from every interaction by leveraging a Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine. During setup, support teams can easily configure the virtual agent experiences to match the way they deliver service, without writing a single line of code.

The virtual agent also uses generative AI to dynamically generate answers from sources within your enterprise, like knowledge base articles, onboarding guides, and Frequently Asked Questions. And if necessary, it can seamlessly transition the conversation to human experts to complete the request – without losing context. This reduces friction and helps resolve cases faster.

In addition to the virtual agent capabilities, innovations powered by Atlassian Intelligence will reduce cognitive load and manual tasks for support agents.

Unified Help Experience – a vision for better employee support



Atlassian’s vision is to provide a unified help experience. It centers around building an experience that coordinates the routing of all employee requests to the right tools and teams to solve problems fast. This “intelligent front door” will have the smarts to gather requests from an employee’s preferred channel, including web portals, email, chat, and even embedded experiences within other products and tools.

It will use Atlassian Intelligence to evaluate the context and intent of the request to provide concise answers, and even suggest the right team or tool for resolution, which might even be a third-party solution.