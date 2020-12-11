Atlassian looks to revolutionize ITSM with Jira Service Management

Read Article

Atlassian Corporation has extended its footprint in IT service management (ITSM) with the launch of Jira Service Management, a cloud-based tool. With an aim of bringing IT operations and development teams together to collaborate at high velocity and power digital enterprises, Atlassian has introduced Jira Service Management to address IT support processes more easily.

Jira Service Management is the next evolution of Jira Service Desk, Atlassian’s popular help desk solution, and builds on the capabilities already provided in Jira Service Desk with new functionality. More than 25,000 organizations employ Jira Service Desk currently, which provides the base of customers from which Atlassian intends to drive convergence of DevOps and ITSM workflows. Teams can leverage a low-code approach to defining and refining their own workflows and record types, all while remaining standardized on Jira.

As part of the new features, Jira Service Management includes on-call scheduling, alerting and incident swarming functionality from Atlassian’s incident management product, Ospgenie, along with deeper integrations with Jira Software for project management, Bitbucket for code repositories and Confluence for collaboration. The tool also has new change management functionality to help teams respond to business changes faster. IT teams can leverage capabilities geared at helping them create amazing service experiences, such as bulk ticket actions and machine learning algorithms that intelligently categorize similar tickets and enable teams to take action quickly.

Edwin Wong, Head of Product, IT, Atlassian said, “The launch of Jira Service Management comes at a time when more organizations are starting to transition ITSM to the cloud. This announcement underlines Atlassian’s commitment to investing in the ITSM space, a market where we continue to see strong momentum and growth. With most IT staff working from home either full or part-time to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations need ITSM platforms that are easily accessible from anywhere. With Jira Service Management, teams and the broader organization can get visibility into work happening across the entire company.”

“Together with tight integrations to other Atlassian products and our suite of more than 900-plus integrations and applications on the Atlassian Marketplace, teams really do have all the contextual information at their fingertips to make well-informed decisions,” he further added.

Even teams that interact with IT – like legal, HR, and finance – can leverage Jira Service Management to build out their own service culture and service operations. It helps them innovate faster with automated change risk assessments, advanced approval workflows, and deep integrations with popular CI/CD tools like Bitbucket Pipelines, Jenkins, and CircleCI. Teams can be more effective across the entire IT service lifecycle – from planning to building, testing, deploying, changing, and optimizing.

Coming soon, Jira Service Management will add asset and configuration management from the recent acquisition of Mindville Insight as well as conversational ticketing capabilities that Atlassian gained via the acquisition of Halp.

