Atlassian plans to recruit 300 R&D engineers in India over the next year

Atlassian Corporation has announced it plans to hire over 1000 employees globally including 300 R&D engineers in India, over the next year as part of a major recruitment drive.

The company will recruit a range of front-end and back-end engineers, with a major focus on R&D engineers in India. With nearly 700 employees at present, Atlassian’s R&D and customer support center at Bangalore is looking to further scale its operations. Being a true world-class R&D center, operational since 2018 and employing the smartest technical minds, it’s Atlassian’s fastest growing R&D site.

The company is known for fostering a culture of openness & transparency and is a strong advocate on how the future of work will reshape workplaces, practices, and policies. It recently unveiled a host of benefits, employee-first policies, and resources to support the personal and professional growth of its employees globally. As part of this, the company offers five days paid foundation leave every year enabling all employees to volunteer at their preferred charity, giving them the opportunity to give back to the community. To tackle new remote ways of working accentuated by the pandemic, Atlassian is also providing all employees with an allowance of $US500 to enable an effective WFH environment, in addition to its existing perks and benefits.

Dinesh Ajmera, Site Lead and Head of Engineering, Bengaluru, Atlassian said, “We have invested significantly in talent acquisition in India but the ongoing pandemic which has fuelled a sharp rise in team collaboration and productivity software, has added the need to bring in even more talent. Globally, we’ve welcomed just short of 500 new Atlassians in the last quarter, mostly in R&D roles. As we continue to invest in and drive durable long-term growth, we also intend to maintain our ambitious hiring goals for the remainder of 2021. Atlassian offers the opportunity for engineers, whether they are just starting out their career or are seasoned pros, to work in a company with a startup culture but one that also has the safety and security of a multinational behind them. We continue to be recognised as a “Best Place to Work” by Great Place to Work Institute in nearly every market where we have an employee presence.”

“Despite the pandemic, our journey as a cloud-first company is off to a good start in fiscal 2021. We have a strong presence of ITSM/ITOps teams in Bangalore who are having a large impact globally. We launched Jira Service Management for IT teams, made significant progress on enterprise capabilities in the cloud, and announced a three-year migration path to the cloud for on-premise customers. These are important milestones against two long-standing goals: bringing a world-class cloud experience to customers of all sizes and delivering continuous innovation that streamlines their most important workflows,” he further added.

Atlassian’s total customers rose by a record 11,617 net-new customers of all sizes, to 194,334 in the last quarter, up by 17.9% from a year ago. By serving IT teams, the company more than doubles their addressable opportunity in the technical teams’ market from 45M to 100M users.

With respect to hiring, the Candidate Assessment Framework of Atlassian has enabled global consistency to the assessment and selection process for their candidates, interviewers and hiring managers’ experience in the crafts they apply it to. It allows the interviewers to focus on potential of the employees and objectively evaluate the whole individual, aligning on values, experience, skills, and capabilities.

