Atlassian strengthens commitment to advanced cloud solutions for enterprises in India

Atlassian Corporation, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software and the maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket and Trello products, has announced a commitment to delivering on its advanced cloud offerings for the Indian market. With India witnessing a huge uptake in cloud adoption, and with the cloud market expected to grow approximately 3-fold to USD7.1 billion by 2022 according to Nasscom, Atlassian is building products to cater to this demand, while also providing its Indian customers access to its innovative new cloud offerings. Its customers in India include Ola Cabs, Reliance, Walmart Labs, and Flipkart, among others.

To achieve this goal, Atlassian is also aiming to double its number of Indian employees, working to add 300 more local employees to help support the growth of the world-class Atlassian R&D centre which opened in Bengaluru in 2018. The company surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue on the Atlassian Marketplace, and posted total revenue of approximately $409 million for Q2’20, up 37% year-over-year, achieving record profitability.

Cloud has been the key driver of Atlassian’s growth and innovation, with overall subscription revenue, which is primarily cloud driven, growing at 50% year-over-year. The company has plans to invest aggressively over the next 12 months to grow its cloud business in India. With cloud security being a major focus for its cloud customers, Atlassian has also announced enterprise-grade controls and security features, with data privacy upgrades to its underlying cloud platform. It has introduced new cloud plans including a Premium offering, giving customers the highest level of service with advanced features, a 99.9% uptime SLA, unlimited storage and access to premium security tools, ensuring enterprises have everything they need to confidently scale. The company has also launched Forge, its new cloud app development platform, allowing their ecosystem developers to more easily and securely build cloud apps.

On its latest offering for the India market, Archana Rao, CIO, Atlassian said, “In a digital-first market, businesses can no longer rely on ‘built-to-last’ strategy to keep up with consumer demands. With India embracing digitisation across industries and enterprises accelerating cloud adoption, our solutions are uniquely placed to serve the Indian customers looking to leverage the immense benefits of cloud. We have announced new programs and tools that will aid existing customers in their transition from our self-managed, on-premise offering to the cloud, in turn giving them access to the latest security, reliability, privacy, and compliance roadmap for our products and services.”

The company has also launched new integrations, allowing customers to integrate Atlassian cloud products with Microsoft Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) for SSO, Google Cloud Identity for SSO and user provisioning, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) providers for cloud security. Atlassian’s comprehensive cloud security offerings include data residency for customers who want greater control over where their data is located, and data encryption at rest and in transit to help guard against unauthorised access.

At the Atlassian Cloud Connect 2020 summit, Rao said, “India has some of the best tech talent in the world, which has fuelled the huge growth of our world-class R&D centre located in Bengaluru. The country’s exceptional technical talent, leadership, and business infrastructure naturally aligns with our long-term company goals.”

The company’s long-term focus is to unleash collaboration potential for any team, which is likely to impact 800 million global knowledge workers in the massive, growing software collaboration market.