Atmanirbhar Bharat: NASSCOM CoE signs MoU with BEML

BEML teamed up with IIT – Kanpur in the field of UAV and NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) for AI & IoT,an initiative of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) & state government of Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat & Andhra Pradesh, related areas in the virtual presence of Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, today. Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, PVSM, Secretary (Defence Production) and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Dr. Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD BEML exchanged the signed copies with Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, NASSCOM Center of Excellence after signing the MoU.

Thetie-up aims at technical support for implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in BEML products and to set up incubation centre for start-ups with a view to achieve self-reliance and foster innovation & technological development in Defence & Aerospace by engaging various Industries including MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutes and academia.

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, NASSCOM CoE, said that we are happy to work with BEML, a leading public sector organization specializing in developing world-class products in transportation and defense, on their new-age technology innovation initiatives with cutting edge startups in India. This effort will be in conjunction with diverse technology & strategic expertise from the CoE.

Over the years, AI has been driving business in multiple ways such as increased customer engagement, optimizing training costs, providing personalized customer support, deriving reams of data on customer behaviour to streamline business process optimization and provide round-the-clock customer support services.In addition, AI & IoT will bring about sea change to company’s manufacturing processes.

The MoU between BEML & NASSCOM CoE will enable BEML to achieve its vision to remain abreast with cutting edge technology and to be a market leader.

