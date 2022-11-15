Atos extends its collaboration with AWS to help customers accelerate their journeys to net zero

Atos announces that it has further extended its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable businesses to advance on their decarbonization journeys, with the development of a portfolio of solutions built on AWS under the Atos MyCo2Compass umbrella. The Atos MyCO2Compass carbon calculator is the first solution to be developed as part of a multi-year relationship between AWS and Atos, which will enable the effective measurement and management of carbon emissions across IT and business landscapes such as housing, fleet, travel and workforce. It will feature industry-specific, pre-defined datasets, saving customers the pain of starting from scratch when it comes to measuring emissions. These data-driven insights will empower more informed decision-making and the calculator will be available via the AWS Marketplace.

End-to-end decarbonization journey

The increasing number1 of natural disasters driven by climate change highlight the climate crisis we are in and yet, a survey indicates that fewer than 40%2 of businesses have a plan for decarbonization of their operations. To help businesses take action now Atos empowers their journey to decarbonization in a two-step approach: first, by migrating their IT workloads to AWS where they could experience an 80%-90%3 reduction in carbon produced in their IT infrastructure operation; and then, by leveraging AWS capabilities to accelerate and innovate their digital transformation to support their zero emission objective.

To aid customers in this journey, the Atos Digital Decarbonization Assessment (DDA) can help analyse the business’ level of maturity on decarbonization for the entire scope of IT. It provides a tailor-made decarbonization roadmap, including concrete actions necessary to achieve sustainable decarbonization of their IT. The DDA is available today via the AWS Marketplace.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos commented: “Atos is proud to expand its longstanding relationship with AWS through this increased collaboration which will help customers accelerate their journeys to net zero. At a time when deep decarbonization is essential, Atos powered by AWS, are providing tools that deliver robust, real-time insights into digital related emissions. These tools help our customers to unlock the potential for action and to deliver deep emission reductions that will drive progress towards their net zero targets”.

Mary Wilson, Global Sustainability Lead, Amazon Web Services, Inc., commented: “Businesses are facing increasing pressures from their stakeholders to take action together with increasing legislative demands. This set of climate-related sustainability services support our customers to devise and enact sustainability programs across the entire span of business operations in order to support the universal goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and reaching global net-zero by 2050.”

Through this collaboration, Atos and AWS are strengthening their 10-year relationship by combining their expertise in end-to-end digital cloud-based solutions. With over 8,000 AWS accreditations and 2,700 formal AWS certifications, Atos has demonstrated extensive experience in providing consulting, professional and managed services at scale to a large number of AWS customers.

Atos and AWS recently spoke about Atos’ decarbonization solutions and the evolution of their relationship at Atos’ Tech for Climate Summit at COP27 in Sharm-El-Sheik.