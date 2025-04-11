Aurionpro acquires Hyderabad-based Fintra Software to enhance its next-gen trade finance solution for global banks

Aurionpro Solutions Limited announced the acquisition of Fintra Software Private Limited to enhance its Transaction Banking offerings. The proposed transaction includes acquisition of 100% stake in Fintra including all the intellectual property rights and resources. This acquisition promises to deliver an integrated front-to-back solution for cash and trade management, strengthening Aurionpro’s transaction banking capabilities in the market.

Aurionpro’s expertise in transaction banking solutions, combined with Fintra’s strong back-end capabilities in trade finance, creates a synergy that caters to the evolving needs of corporate banks.

Fintra Software Private Limited, an existing partner of Aurionpro, has its Trade Finance back-end platform already integrated with the Aurionpro trade platform. This solution is being utilised by leading banks in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

By integrating end-to-end processes — from issuing to closing Letters of Credit, handling Open Accounts, and facilitating Supplier and Buyer Finance — this collaboration ensures seamless operations and enhances value for corporations banking through Aurionpro’s clients.

This acquisition will help create the next generation of transaction banking platform by incorporating cutting-edge trade automation that leverages the Enterprise AI framework developed by Arya.ai, the AI focused subsidiary of Aurionpro.

“This acquisition marks an important step for Aurionpro as we double down on our strategic focus to create the future of Trade Finance technology and significantly expand our functional coverage in Transaction Banking,” said Ashish Rai, Global CEO of Aurionpro. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the market in meeting the dynamic demands of our clients, ensuring their corporate clients receive best-in-class services.”