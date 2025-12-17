Aurionpro cements its leadership position in transaction banking with another landmark win with a leading public sector bank in India

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant win to deploy its next-generation cash management platform for one of India’s largest public sector banks. This multi-year deal includes software licensing, implementation, and an extended annual maintenance contract (AMC).

Under this project, Aurionpro will enable the bank to upgrade its cash management stack and strengthen competitiveness in a rapidly digitising market. Aurionpro’s iCashpro brings a cutting-edge and unified digital experience across payments, collections, liquidity management, mandates, virtual accounts, reconciliation, government business, and real-time reporting. It also integrates escrow management capabilities via Fintra, highlighting the increasing synergies from Aurionpro’s recent acquisition.

Aurionpro’s transaction banking platform is powered by AurionAI, the company’s unified enterprise AI platform focused on banking, which delivers advanced analytics for both the bank and its customers, enabling actionable insights across usage trends, performance, product adoption, transaction volumes, and customer segmentation. AurionAI’s cash flow forecasting module provides intelligent insights through seamless integration with core banking systems.

The platform also delivers AI/ML-driven recommendations and proactive nudges based on historical behaviour and current balances, helping anticipate requirements such as month-end payroll or vendor payments.

Ashish Rai, Group CEO, Aurionpro Solutions, commented “We are pleased to work with one of the country’s oldest and most respected public sector banks. India continues to lead the way in shaping the future of digital banking, and this partnership reflects the trust large banks continue to place in AurionAI and Aurionpro’s AI-native transaction banking platforms. Our experience in delivering large-scale transformation programs positions us well to support the bank as they elevate their corporate banking capabilities.”