Aurionpro Extends Its Winning Momentum in Transaction Banking with Another Major Indian Public Sector Bank Deal

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant win to implement its next-generation cash management platform for one of India’s leading public sector banks. This multi-year, multi-million-dollar engagement includes software licensing, full implementation, and an extended annual maintenance contract (AMC).

The cash management solution is a key component of Aurionpro’s comprehensive, AI-native transaction banking platform, designed to transform and elevate the banking experience for the bank’s corporate customers. The win adds to Aurionpro’s recent projects with several major public sector banks and solidifies its position as a trusted partner among leading banks in India and globally, delivering scalable, future-ready corporate banking solutions.

Through this strategic engagement, the bank will modernise its cash management services, enhance customer experience, and strengthen its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital banking landscape. Aurionpro’s advanced cash management platform is designed to provide corporates and institutions with seamless digital solutions, offering features such as liquidity management, payments, collections, reconciliation, and real-time reporting. It will also include escrow management capabilities provided through Fintra, pointing to the growing synergies from this strategic acquisition.

“We are proud to partner with one of India’s premier public sector banks in their effort to modernise cash management operations,” said Ashish Rai, Group CEO, Aurionpro Solutions. “India is reshaping global banking innovation, redefining how corporate transactions are handled today. This win underscores the trust leading banks place in Aurionpro’s technology and expertise, and highlights the growing demand for AI-native solutions tailored to evolving corporate banking needs. With our proven track record of delivering large scale implementations for major banks, Aurionpro is well positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market opportunity.”