Aurionpro secures major win to transform corporate banking services across multiple countries in South Asia for a leading bank

Aurionpro Solutions Limited announce another significant multi-million-dollar win, following its recent success in the Asian market. This new project entails delivering iCashpro+, our comprehensive Transaction Banking Solution, for a leading bank across multiple countries in South Asia. This is set to enhance the overall customer experience for the bank’s corporate clients, further solidifying Aurionpro’s leadership in providing innovative and robust digital banking platforms.

By delivering iCashpro+ to another prominent bank in the Asian markets, Aurionpro consolidates its position in the market as a preferred technology provider with capabilities to deliver advanced fintech innovations such as AI-powered analytics and sophisticated digital banking solutions.

Aurionpro’s iCashpro+ offers advanced cash management features such as digital payments, virtual accounts, and liquidity management, enabling transaction efficiency and providing real-time insights into liquidity and payment flows. By implementing an innovative cash management system, the bank simplifies complex transactions while gaining instant visibility, keeping it at the forefront of digital banking innovation to meet its corporate clients’ evolving needs.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant win, which reaffirms the strength and sophistication of our cutting-edge solutions. This win highlights our standing as the preferred partner for banks, thanks to our proven expertise in delivering successful implementations in the transaction banking space. This achievement further strengthens our commitment to driving innovation and excellence for our clients,” said Poonam Puthran, EVP, Global Practice Head (Banking), Aurionpro Solutions