Aurionpro unveils AurionAI: A unified platform for banking intelligence

Aurionpro announced AurionAI, a domain-centric Enterprise AI platform for banking and financial services that aims to power the world’s fastest, most trustworthy, and deepest banking AI engine. Positioned to cut through AI hype with demonstrable depth and maturity, AurionAI debuted at Aurionpro’s flagship event, Enterprise AI Unleashed, on December 10, 2025.

A New Category: Domain-Led Enterprise AI for BFSI

AurionAI introduces a category Aurionpro calls domain-led Enterprise AI for BFSI, unifying a cutting-edge horizontal AI engineering platform deep banking domain intelligence. Unlike generic enterprise AI platforms or standalone banking products, AurionAI is purpose-built for regulated financial institutions, with banking ontologies, controls, and workflows embedded by design.

Combining banking-specific intelligence, engineering governance, and deep operational roots, the platform positions Aurionpro as a trusted enterprise AI technology provider, enabling banks to build their own intelligence and deploy AI agents with confidence.

Cutting Through AI Hype with Deliverable Depth

“AurionAI emphasises depth, trust, and production readiness over generic AI superlatives. By aligning AurionAI’s Enterprise AI Framework, Applied AI capabilities, Banking Intelligence, and breakthrough foundational technology from our global R&D centres under a single, domain-led vision, Aurionpro aims to demonstrate that India can build a world-class deep banking AI engine that is both ambitious and credibly deliverable,” said Ashish Rai, Group CEO, Aurionpro.

He added, “With this foundation, banks can move beyond isolated AI experiments to scaled, agentic operations that deliver tangible business outcomes, cost efficiencies, and a clear, positive return on their AI investments.”

What’s Inside: A Playbook for Deliverable AI

I – Enterprise AI Framework

At the core of AurionAI is the Enterprise AI Framework, a unified platform designed to help banks build, orchestrate, and scale AI across the enterprise.

Application Layer for a unified interface to chat with apps, agents, and systems

for a unified interface to chat with apps, agents, and systems Orchestration Layer for multi-step orchestrated business processes across systems

for multi-step orchestrated business processes across systems Model Layer combining LLMs, fine-tuned models, and predictive decision engines

combining LLMs, fine-tuned models, and predictive decision engines Knowledge Layer embedding Enterprise and domain context, semantics and data lineage forming a strong contextual base for AI to imbibe knowledge

embedding Enterprise and domain context, semantics and data lineage forming a strong contextual base for AI to imbibe knowledge Data Layer offering 300+ connectors for core banking systems, CRMs, ERPs, and credit decisioning systems

These layers within the framework come together through deep, cutting-edge research in AI models and data engineering tuned for real banking use cases. This AI framework is delivered by Arya.ai, an Aurionpro Company, and focuses on high-value, high-frequency workflows such as lending, risk, payments, and liquidity, with the goal of improving decision quality, speed, and customer experience while remaining grounded in operational reality.

This architecture provides a powerful “Intelligence Weave” for banks to build and deploy intelligence safely and at scale within regulated environments. This accelerates time-to-production while maintaining control, compliance, and performance at scale.

II – Banking Intelligence with AurionAI

AurionAI integrates directly into Aurionpro’s banking platforms to deliver application-native intelligence to elevate core-banking functions.

Integro Intelligence brings AI-powered underwriting assistance, automated credit memos, and collateral intelligence across retail, SME, and corporate lending

brings AI-powered underwriting assistance, automated credit memos, and collateral intelligence across retail, SME, and corporate lending iCashpro Intelligence enhances transaction banking with enriched payments, liquidity, and trade workflows for transaction banking, positioning AI agents as digital teammates for bankers and corporates

By embedding AurionAI into these platforms, Aurionpro aims to offer one of the deepest and most mature end-to-end AI offerings in banking, from models to applications.

III – Industry-leading AI Engineering: Interpretability, Alignment and Scaling

Aurionpro’s Lexsi Labs serves as the AI engineering, R&D, and governance backbone of AurionAI, designed to transform capable models into deployable, enterprise-grade intelligence. AurionAI’s engineering platform converts capable, technically scalable models into production-ready intelligence.

Safe & Secure Enterprise AI: The Lexsi Labs research and engineering division is focused on building the scientific and technical foundations for Safe Superintelligence and AurionAI harnesses these innovations to deliver future-ready, secure and scalable Enterprise AI. Lexsi Labs has launched various breakthroughs since its inception this year, including DL Backtrace v2 (DLBv2) – a 1000x faster interpretability algorithm for Deep Learning models and Orion Tabular Foundational Models (TFMs) for predictive tasks on large structured datasets. With these advancements in responsible AI, banks can confidently operationalise AI across mission-critical environments.