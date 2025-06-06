Autodesk launches India-focused design and make solutions for Viksit Bharat to power India’s infrastructure growth

Autodesk announced the launch of customised design technology solutions for the public sector in India. In a pioneering move, Autodesk has introduced India-focused Building Information Modelling (BIM) suite – ‘BIM Package for Viksit Bharat’, a ready-to-deploy digital solution, designed specifically for India’s engineers, architects, and policymakers, aligning with India’s Viksit Bharat ambitions. The solution was unveiled by Ashish Kumar Mittal, Director of Public Sector, Autodesk India & SAARC and Alok Sharma, Director, Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Autodesk India & SAARC, at the Autodesk Viksit Bharat Summit in New Delhi, highlighting the critical role of digital tools in achieving national development objectives. The initiative reiterates Autodesk’s commitment to empower the design and make industries globally.

The newly launched India-focused BIM suite includes India-based countrification toolsets for two premier Autodesk solutions—Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Civil 3D. Revit, tailored for architects, structural engineers, and MEP professionals, now integrates Indian-standard components and templates based on the latest Delhi Schedule of Rates (DSR). This customisation will help streamline the design process for residential and commercial buildings, reduce rework, and enhance collaboration across disciplines. The Civil 3D offering, designed for civil engineers and infrastructure consultants, adheres to Indian Road Congress (IRC), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Indian Railways standards (IRS), enables faster, more accurate road and rail designs with automated features that significantly reduce manual effort.

“BIM is much more than a design tool – it is the digital backbone of infrastructure delivery. However, BIM adoption in India has often been challenged by the lack of tools aligned with local design codes, construction norms, and workflows. The India-focused solutions are built specifically to address these gaps, simplifying the adoption of BIM at scale and helping stakeholders across the ecosystem deliver better, faster outcomes in line with Indian standards and requirements.” said Alok Sharma, Director, AECO, Autodesk India & SAARC

“India’s infrastructure ambitions are among the most expansive in the world, with large-scale investments underway in urban development, transportation, housing, and industrial corridors. In such a dynamic environment, BIM will continue to play the critical role in enabling precision, efficiency, and transparency for designers and innovators in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) segment.” Sharma added.

The launch of Autodesk’s BIM Package for Viksit Bharat comes at a time when India’s infrastructure and construction sectors are rapidly embracing advanced technologies including AI, Generative Design and Digital Transformation to meet growing demands for scale, speed, and sustainability. As per Autodesk’s 2025 State of Design & Make report, 52% of Indian organisations are already using AI to drive sustainability outcomes, well above the global average. It signals an industry shift toward smarter, AI-enabled tools that reduce waste, minimise errors, and help deliver infrastructure that is both future-ready and environmentally responsible. Autodesk’s customised BIM solutions are built to support this momentum offering India-specific capabilities that help fast-track project delivery while aligning with national development goals.