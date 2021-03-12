Automation Anywhere advances ‘world’s only’ unified cloud-native platform for intelligent automation across the enterprise

Read Article

Automation Anywhere has announced the introduction of Automation 360TM, a new brand for the company’s unified, cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise automation platform.

Advancements to the previous Enterprise A2019 platform along with a new Automation 360 brand transforms the employee and user experience and delivers comprehensive process discovery, digitization, automation and optimization capabilities on a single, integrated platform to enable users to automate 2X more processes, at 3X the speed to scale an enterprise, and at a cost that is 1/5 of the infrastructure costs of legacy solutions.

Today, one year into the pandemic, the cloud has become the platform of choice for automation deployments, lessening the burden on IT resources and providing improved security, reliability, and flexibility as remote work remains in effect in many organizations.

“The leaders of organizations around the world today are seeking to reinvent their enterprises for a post COVID-19 era by using cloud automation to build more efficient, agile and resilient operating models,” said Prince Kohli, CTO at Automation Anywhere. “Our cloud-native Automation 360 platform clearly communicates to these leaders that if they want to fully empower people with a single, integrated, cloud solution for automating processes at scale across their entire enterprise, there is only one place to turn to, and that’s Automation Anywhere.”

Modern Automation That Transcends Legacy RPA

The updated AI-powered cloud platform offers enterprises all the capabilities they need to build, deploy, manage and scale intelligent software bots, whether attended or unattended. The result is an immediate improvement in employee engagement and customer experience.

Automation 360 allows enterprises to:

Discover: The platform’s Discovery Bot records user activities, documents business processes, and analyzes process variances to identify which automation opportunities offer the highest business impact, and then generates bot blueprints that can use be used to build software bots to automate these processes.

Automate: The platform’s foundational intelligent automation product, RPA Workspace, includes significant enhancements to the low code bot building experience, SaaS delivery models, and to the centralized deployment, administration, and governance of bots. Citizen developers are equipped with more visual drag-and-drop experiences. RPA managers and IT teams benefit from the Cloud Preview Sandbox, with pre-release access to the next update to plan and develop ahead.

Digitize: Automation 360’s IQ Bot has advanced its integrated Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution by combining RPA with pre-trained and custom-trained Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to automatically classify, extract and validate information from business documents, emails and other unstructured and semi-structured data, with minimal setup time.

Optimize: With Bot Insight, the platform analyzes RPA and other bot activities in real-time, generating valuable business and operational insights for enterprises on how they can optimize their bots’ performance at scale.

Cloud-Native Platform Advances Front Office and Back Office Automation

According to a recent survey from Automation Anywhere, RPA is rapidly gaining ground in the front office. High volumes of users, paired with a surge in customer demand during the pandemic, attribute to the growing popularity of automation in customer-facing functions, such as call centers.

Customers are turning to a cloud-native platform, like Automation 360, which can be deployed in the cloud or as a hybrid solution that combines on-premises infrastructure with the cloud. The platform supports both legacy systems and modern applications, including support for SAP, Oracle, Workday, Salesforce, Office 365, G Suite and other enterprise applications– from the front office to the back office – enabling companies to extend end-to-end automation across their organization.

“Organizations are quickly realizing that deploying their RPA initiatives in the cloud, and the productivity gains that come with it, offers increased efficiencies, reduced time to market, and improved customer and employee satisfaction,” said Holly Muscolino, Research Vice President for IDC’s Content Strategies and the Future of Work research services. “In fact, IDC predicts that by 2022, 45% of repetitive work tasks in large enterprises will be automated.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]