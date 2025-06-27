Automation Anywhere Collaborates with Akshaya Patra to Power its Mission of Providing 5 million Daily Meals with Smarter AI Logistics

In a landmark collaboration, Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), and The Akshaya Patra Foundation, one of India’s leading social impact organisations and an implementing partner of the government’s flagship PM POSHAN programme are revolutionising charity operations in India. Leveraging AI-powered automation, donor engagement processes have been streamlined by up to 70%, reducing turnaround times from over 20 hours to just 40 minutes accelerating Akshaya Patra’s mission to provide mid‑day meals to 5 million children every school day.

Currently reaching over 2.35 million children across 25,000 government and government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra has already seen tangible benefits from the partnership. With the support of Automation Anywhere, the Foundation is transforming key operational areas including donor management, route optimisation and supply chain workflows to achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and scalability. These improvements are enabling the organisation’s teams to focus on strategic outreach and relationship-building efforts.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Vinod Sudhakar, Chief Information Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, “At Akshaya Patra, we view technology as an enabler of purposeful transformation. Our collaboration with Automation Anywhere is helping us harness the potential of AI to not only optimise systems but to deepen our service to children across India. With smarter tools, we are driving meaningful impact at scale faster, more efficiently, and more sustainably.”

“At Automation Anywhere, we believe technology can help amplify social impact,” said Neeti Mehta Shukla, Co-Founder & Chief Social Impact Officer. “This collaboration stands as proof that AI-powered automation can fuel meaningful change—helping every rupee go further, every meal reach faster, and every child be nourished better. It’s about scaling compassion with precision, and building a stronger, healthier India. We are both privileged and committed to work with a mission driven organisation like Akshaya Patra.”

With phase one yielding substantial outcomes, the partnership is set to advance into AI-driven procurement, enabling direct sourcing from farmers and local millers and the introduction of Agentic-AI led demand-responsive production mechanisms to minimise food waste. Further enhancements in delivery logistics and resource planning are expected to amplify operational resilience as the Foundation expands its reach.

Akshaya Patra will also leverage real-time data and AI-powered automation to enhance logistics performance across its fleet of 2,200+ delivery vehicles operating on 1,500+ daily routes—improving route planning, fuel efficiency, and operational visibility.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment: leveraging the power of Agentic AI driven automation and data-led innovation to create a hunger-free, educated future for children across the country.