Automation Anywhere named as leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced that Gartner, Inc. has named it a ‘Leader’ for the fourth consecutive year in the July 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation.

Automation Anywhere is one of 16 vendors assessed in fourth evaluation by Gartner of the fast-growing RPA market.

The company was named a Leader in the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA as part of its continued mission to unleash human potential by helping every company build a digital workforce and succeed with automation. This newest placement comes just weeks after Automation Anywhere was ranked No.1 in worldwide public cloud RPA market share for a second consecutive year by the global research firm IDC.

“Companies are accelerating their adoption of automation and using the flexibility of our cloud platform to mitigate the impact of global events and navigate market challenges,” said Mike Micucci, Chief Operating Officer, Automation Anywhere. “As a pioneer in this space, we are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA for four consecutive years. We believe this is a huge testament to our unrelenting focus on empowering every customer and every employee with more time to solve problems, build relationships, and drive business success.”