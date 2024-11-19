“Automation Anywhere: Pioneering the Transformation of Enterprise Business Processes in India”

Automation Anywhere, is set to lead the next wave of business transformation for Indian enterprises through its advanced custom AI Agents suite. Automation Anywhere’s AI Model is trained on over 300 million automations and works seamlessly with models tailored to the needs of every industry. This will enable Indian organisations to achieve dramatic efficiency improvements, driving process tasks that formerly took hours down to minutes, and delivering 3x time to value and up to 10x business impact across business workflows.

Commenting on the India launch, Ankur Kothari, Co-founder and COO of Automation Anywhere, stated, “We are witnessing a transformative shift in the automation landscape of India, as businesses in all sectors are embracing process automation, not just to improve workflows and efficiency, but as a strategic catalyst for innovation and growth. By harnessing the power of custom AI agents, we are not only enhancing customer experiences but also fostering deeper, more personalised connections. We are innovating continuously to meet the evolving needs of our customers in real time.”

Commenting on the announcement, Rohit Singhal, CEO, Masin, a leading global consultancy firm specialising in engineering and construction disputes and arbitrations that has recently implemented Automation Anywhere’s custom AI agents- said, “At Masin, we recognise the potential AI has while also understanding it’s growing indispensability in the field of disputes and arbitrations. Our partnership with Automation Anywhere empowers our teams to automate critical processes like citation drafting and document analysis, enabling us to focus on higher-value tasks with the potential to unlock additional revenues.

With the flexibility of our legal AI agents, we are poised to deliver faster, more precise support to our clients. We are looking to unlock greater value for our business, and we believe the AI solution from Automation Anywhere will be the right catalyst.

At Imagine India 2024 in Bangalore, Automation Anywhere launched its AI Agent Studio platform, enabling rapid automation development for Indian enterprises. This low-code tool allows businesses to create custom AI Agents that learn from enterprise data, make informed decisions, and execute actions across systems, accelerating processes by up to 90%. With these tools, developers of all skill levels can tackle complex tasks like automatically replacing products during stock shortages. This technology empowers local businesses to optimise operations, streamline processes, and achieve significant cost savings. Driven by Gen AI Process Models, these advancements enhance process discovery, automates tasks, and improves document processing accuracy, ultimately increasing value across various workflows, including customer service, finance, IT, and HR.

Over the coming months, Automation Anywhere is committed to rolling out a suite of AI-powered solutions and agents designed to drive rapid business outcomes across key functions to accelerate business productivity. At the forefront is the Automation Co-Pilot, a versatile enterprise assistant now integrated with Amazon Q Service, offering conversational capabilities. This enables faster task completion across any application, allowing users to ask questions, trigger AI Agents, or initiate automations through a simple chat interface. Automation Co-Pilot is enterprise-ready and can be embedded within any system or enterprise application to streamline workflows. Additionally, the Service Operations Solution Accelerator, empowers teams with pre-packaged AI Agents and workflows tailored for various service operations processes. This tool improves service team and customer interactions and experiences by automating and improving cognitive-intensive tasks like order management and returns processing.