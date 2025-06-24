Automation Anywhere unveils Agentic Solutions, Delivering Outcome-Oriented AI for Business Users

Automation Anywhere announced the availability of pre-built Agentic Solutions and a new agentic solutions workspace which enables business users to interact with and create agents through a natural language interface.The first solutions launched support accounts payable, customer support, banking and healthcare.

Built on our Agentic Process Automation(APA) system, our ready-to-use solutions integrate pre-trained agentic automation encompassing AI Agents, RPA, APIs, and enterprise-grade governance. Each solution offers a customizable, domain-specific workspace equipped with an intuitive conversational automation co-pilot. This allows business users to interact directly with the solutions for quick execution and tangible results. Additionally, these solutions come with pre-trained AI agents that are knowledgeable about relevant regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, SOC 2, and KYC. They also include built-in enterprise safeguards, such as data masking, audit trails, and exception handling, making them well-suited for regulated environments.

“Our new Agentic Solutions represent a major leap beyond legacy applications that rely on manual, step-by-step human input – offering enterprises a streamlined, scalable path to agentic automation without sacrificing control, speed, or compliance,” said Ankur Kothari, Co-Founder and COO, Automation Anywhere. “By delivering customer-validated, ready-to-deploy solutions built on our Agentic Process Automation platform, we’re addressing the fundamental challenge enterprises face: transforming promising proof of concepts into business-critical operations that drive measurable results and competitive advantage”.

Enterprises face two critical challenges as they scale deployments of AI. First, too many proofs of concepts, still fail to make it to production. Second, proof of concepts takes too much time, resource, and cost to be built for production. Automation Anywhere’s new agentic solutions address these dual challenges by providing AI solutions that are customer validated, pre-built, and ready to scale, improving customer success and speeding time to market.