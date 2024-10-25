Automation generation: How AI is transforming the job landscape for Gen Z

Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President & Managing Director- South Asia and Channels (APAC), Jabra

Gen Zs, known for their digital savviness, are at the forefront of digital evolution, from embracing new social media platforms to creating and consuming innovative content. They referred as a generation that knows what they want and are not afraid to pursue it, with over a quarter (26%) prioritising their career over personal life. However, whether if AI will replace human jobs or not – is still an ongoing debate.

As per recent report by IDC, India’s AI spending is expected to boost spending to USD 6 billion by 2027. The world, therefore, is well on its journey of transformation already. For organisations, this presents both challenges and opportunities. The key to success lies in how they engage with Gen Z and how they redefine job roles in a way that blends human creativity with AI’s capabilities.

Transformative technology

In recent times, technological innovations have redefined job roles, from the industrial revolution to the digital age. This shift has led to increased productivity and the creation of new job opportunities. Today, AI is poised to continue this and has the potential to enhance human abilities.

AI-driven tools helps handling repetitive and mundane tasks and allow Gen Zs to focus on more meaningful, creative aspects of their work. Using professional grade technology at work like AI-enhanced headsets and intelligent speakers, results in a 56% boost in contribution quality for remote attendees. This enables better communication and collaboration across different departments and teams, further ensuring efficient workflows.

Leveraging each phase of AI advancement

AI is still in the early stages of improving workplace performance. Tools like ChatGPT 4.0, voice-activated AI assistants are beginning to revolutionise workplace productivity. AI-enhanced headsets and speakers allow intuitive, hands-free control, making task management and scheduling more efficient. The new generation, who look for smarter ways to deal with their tasks at hand, for example transcribing meetings accurately, helps them reduce errors and save time.

As digital natives, Gen Z workers prefer personalised technology, and AI assistants can be tailored to their specific work habits, increasing productivity and job satisfaction. This trend demonstrates a shift towards user-friendly enterprise technology designed to a diverse workforce.

Thriving, not just surviving



Gen Z plays a key role in diversifying today’s working world, and business leaders must cater to multiple generations to acquire and retain the best talent pool. This can be ensured by adopting a forward-thinking approach, especially since Gen Z’s seek a balance of both, with a strong emphasis on opportunities for personal and professional development. This further involves investing in training and development programs that equip employees with the skills needed to work alongside AI. Moreover, fostering a culture of continuous learning within the organisation will encourage workers to embrace new technologies and innovative ways to enhance their roles.

Further, adopting AI-powered training programs can help analyse employee performance and offer targeted recommendations for improvement, ensuring relevant and effective skill-building for an AI-driven workplace. Gen Z, as digital natives, need to control efforts to ensure AI is accurate and useful, making sure it doesn’t have the space to get carried away with itself. AI must move towards a high sense of believability, which is a real challenge as the technology gets smarter, with the potential to outsmart people one day. Taking responsibility for this transition provides a big opportunity for GenZ to develop a skill they can drive forwards from the outset. The question is, are GenZ ready to take on this challenge?

Journey to the future

As work dynamics evolve, the integration of AI into the job market is a reality that poses both challenges and opportunities for GenZ. Leaders must ensure AI is accessible and supports the ambitions of a workforce that is more driven and tech-savvy than ever before. By embracing AI to boost productivity and job satisfaction, organisations can foster a thriving environment for future generations. AI integration is inevitable, and it is up to business leaders to navigate this path wisely.