Avalara strengthens India presence with state-of-the-art Pune facility to power APAC and domestic operations

Avalara announced the grand opening of its new office in Pune. This move marks a significant milestone in Avalara’s international expansion and commitment to global innovation.

Located in Panchshil Business Park, Viman Nagar, the state-of-the-art facility will serve as the new home for Avalara’s India and APAC operations, strengthening its presence in one of India’s leading tech centres. The office is designed to support over 1,500 employees working across hybrid and on-site models, serving as a vibrant hub for collaboration, creativity and excellence

“The opening of our new Pune office marks Avalara’s ongoing investment in India as a centre of innovation, talent, and growth,” said Anil Paranjape, GM, India Operations, Avalara. “With a significant portion of our global workforce based here, India plays a critical role in delivering the automation and scale that global tax compliance demands.”

India has become a cornerstone of Avalara’s global operations, with teams across Pune and other parts of the country playing a crucial role in product development, engineering, compliance, finance, and customer success. As businesses worldwide continue to embrace digital transformation and AI, Avalara’s new Pune office will be pivotal to driving its technology-first approach and supporting its mission to help more than 43,000 customers worldwide navigate ever-evolving tax landscapes through automated, scalable solutions.

Spread across 179,000 square feet, the facility features open-plan workspaces, dedicated focus areas, recreational zones, and best-in-class infrastructure. The workplace has been designed to foster collaboration and enhance productivity to reflect Avalara’s dynamic and inclusive culture.

This expansion reaffirms Avalara’s commitment to deliver one of the best-in-class solutions to its customers and partners globally and enable career opportunities in one of India’s fastest-growing tech corridors.