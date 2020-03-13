Avaya announces Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions in India

Read Article

In response to the global health emergency due to Covid-19, Avaya announced that it will provide its Avaya Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions, including colleges and universities along with non-profit organisations in India till August, 2020. Avaya Spaces is recognized for its ease of implementation and the significant impact it can have on organizational resilience and continuity.

Making Avaya Spaces available for free to schools and universities will address the challenges around delivering education that arise in the event of school and businesses closures. A cloud meeting and team collaboration app that seamlessly integrates voice, video, tasks, sharing and more, Avaya Spaces offers the tools required to deliver lectures and schoolwork safely and securely over the web.

Avaya Spaces provides a cloud meeting and team collaboration solution that enables people and organizations to connect and collaborate remotely – and goes beyond integrating chat, voice, video, online meetings and content sharing. It gives users an extensive set of meeting and team collaboration features, including voice and video conferencing for up to 200 participants. As a mobile-enabled solution, it gives users a simple, secure and effective way to track communications and manage tasks when travel and connectivity are limited.

Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, Avaya India & SAARC said, “We know there is an especially immediate need in the education sector as school and university administrators consider the safety of their students while ensuring continuity of their classes, engagement with their students and delivering on their educational objectives.”

“We are actively engaging with universities and schools to help them coordinate remote worker/education strategies leveraging our expertise and solutions like Avaya Spaces. This solution is recognized for its ease of implementation and the significant impact it can have on organizational resilience and continuity. Since January, Avaya has seen a 200 percent increase in video collaboration traffic on the Avaya Spaces platform.”

Easy to set up and use, Avaya Spaces enables teachers to create virtual classrooms and invite their students to participate in lessons delivered over video conference. Live sessions of Q&A’s from students can be responded via Spaces video or chat option. Task management features can be utilized for assigning homework to students. And Avaya Spaces’ unlimited cloud storage means that any learning materials can be uploaded directly into the virtual classroom for consumption at any time.

Furthermore, Avaya Spaces can also facilitate online parent-teacher meetings, where teachers can directly collaborate and communicate with parents on general class updates, or else individually communicate on the progress of individual children.

As early as January, Avaya teams and partners were on the frontline of the pandemic in Wuhan, China offering their audio and video solutions equipping hospitals with collaboration tools to aid medical personnel in facilitating consultations and diagnosis virtually while also communicating with their loved ones. Avaya is also working with governmental health departments and continues to explore during this global pandemic virus ensuring communities and customers have relatively less impact on their work through work from home collaboration technologies.