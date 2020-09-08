Avaya consolidates its product portfolio under Avaya ‘OneCloud’ branding

Read Article

Avaya has updated its branding architecture to align its comprehensive portfolio under the Avaya OneCloud name. The evolved branding reflects the company’s multi-cloud application ecosystem, and its acceleration in bringing new solutions to market delivering the future of customer and employee experiences.

Avaya OneCloud encompasses the entire Avaya portfolio, offering rich capabilities across contact center, unified communications, collaboration and CPaaS. Solutions and products are now categorized into three focus areas: Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, Avaya OneCloud UCaaS and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS. Because Avaya offers a range of operational, consumption and commercial models, the entire portfolio can be deployed in the cloud – including subscription and managed services, as well as Avaya’s private and public cloud offers.

“Avaya OneCloud represents an essential shift aligning to the innovation we’re delivering, now and into the future, at a global scale that is unrivaled,” said Simon Harrison, Avaya SVP and Chief Marketing Officer. “Together with our customers and partners, we are creating the future of the Customer Experience Center and the Digital Workplace, based on innovative offerings and a personalized path to the cloud. Global organizations increasingly rely on us as they adapt to a work-from-anywhere world, and we are delivering our offerings in a more impactful way. Avaya OneCloud enables them to consume and deploy apps in the way they want, to achieve their ambitions and build their brands through improved experiences.”

“Avaya OneCloud reflects our ability to deliver the full spectrum of cloud deployment to ensure that every organization can deploy cloud in the way that best meets their needs, and complements existing investments while moving with speed and agility,” said Anthony Bartolo, Avaya EVP and Chief Product Officer. “Additionally, as a multi-cloud ecosystem, Avaya OneCloud knows no limits, and represents the benefits of the Avaya portfolio together with those of our partners and leading cloud platforms. Customers can get everything they need, without sacrificing what they already have.”

“Avaya continues to break new ground, shaping the way communications and collaboration technology addresses the future of work with enhanced customer and employee experiences,” said Mary Wardley, VP, Customer Care and CRM, IDC. “Avaya OneCloud is symbolic of the company’s continued commitment to provide a breadth of flexible, secure solutions delivered via public, private or hybrid cloud at a scale few can match. The company has built a product strategy to provide migration for its global customers, with an application ecosystem that extends its own offers with additional innovation in areas like AI, machine learning, and data automation.”

Avaya also offers a full portfolio of devices including handsets, video conferencing units and headsets to meet the needs of every type of worker across the organization. All underpinned by an extensive, global, world class services portfolio, delivered by Avaya Professional Services and the company’s extensive partner ecosystem.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com