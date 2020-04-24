Avaya launches IP Office Subscription for SMEs without upfront investment

Read Article

Avaya has launched Avaya IP Office Subscription for regional small and medium organisations. This new offer is now available from Avaya Partners in for select countries in the Middle East, Africa and India.

Coming at a time of increased remote working, necessitating the adoption of robust communications technologies, the launch creates a new, subscription-based way of consuming the leading all-in-one communications platform for companies up to 3,000 users, and which currently serves over 26 million users worldwide.

Avaya IP Office delivers powerful communications in a simple package designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, which account for up to 95% of the total industrial units in India. A single app provides voice, video, messaging, and conferencing and keeps employees productive on any device from any location. Avaya Call Reporting is also an option to provide simple customer interaction management.

Avaya IP Office subscription supports Avaya’s latest award-winning smart phones and devices and these can also be purchased with low monthly payments. For team collaboration, the cloud-based Avaya Spaces is also available in many areas.

Traditionally, the adoption of leading communication platforms involves large fixed costs and long-term vendor commitments, with cloud-hosted communications often untenable because of legal challenges. Avaya IP Office Subscription helps to answer these problems with an easy-to-deploy, technically advanced solution that can be consumed on a per-user, per-month basis.

“Recent announcement brings Avaya IP Office up to another new level helping the organizations that are culturally ready to digitally transform but are unable or unwilling to make upfront investments in the technologies that will enable this transformation. The newly developed Avaya IP Office Subscription solves this challenge by making one of the most sought communications platforms easy to deploy and available on an attractive pricing plan,” said Vishal Agrawal, Avaya’s Managing Director, India & SAARC.

Avaya IP Office Subscription will be made available to select countries through the Avaya Channel Market Place, a brand-new tool for Avaya channel partners to order and purchase Avaya licenses, massively reducing sales and deployment times. Born out of Avaya’s cloud-first approach to business, the Avaya Channel Market Place will simplify any IP Office Subscription sales process, improving the solution’s already impressive time to value.

“We plan to deliver customizable solutions based on the Avaya IP Office platforms to enable our existing and joint customers to create prompt and coherent experiences. Avaya IP Office Subscription will provide us with a more focused route through which we can Avaya’s UC and CC solutions in the way that caters to our customers’ needs,” said Uma Shankar Bantwal, CEO, VIS Networks Pvt Ltd., a leading Communications and CX Management Solutions provider.