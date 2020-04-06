AVEVA and Axonify jointly deliver first AI-enabled Microlearning Solution to Industry 4.0 Customers

Read Article

AVEVA has strategically partnered with Axonify, a rapidly growing B2B SaaS company and a leader in the microlearning space, to offer adaptive AI- microlearning powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of AVEVA Unified Learning.

This strategic partnership with Axonify makes AVEVA the first leading digitalization company to deliver microlearning solutions for industrial operations staff. This is part of an overarching framework designed to help companies build competence, improve worker performance and drive behavioral change. The training program drives measurable outcomes for organizational competency needs, all enabled by three key aspects:

A single integrated platform from one vendor encompassing simulation for training with rich extended reality capabilities, and tools for designing learning and development programs

Flexible deployment enabling customers to choose cloud, hybrid, or on-premises implementation.

Harnessing of AI to fill knowledge gaps with personalized training.

AVEVA designs, develops and implements experiential learning with specific expertise in simulation, virtual and augmented reality, and blended enterprise learning with knowledge rooted in operations experience. Axonify prides itself on being a modern learning solution for frontline employees that actually works. The learning experience is fun, fast, personalized and designed to make critical information stick. And employees love it—83% of users log in 2-3 times a week, which translates into meaningful behavior change that drives the business results.

New Partnership Places AVEVA Ahead of Competitors

Through industry analysis and at the ARC Industry Forum in February 2020, AVEVA conducted research with clients, competitors and analysts. This research further highlighted that its partnership with Axonify is in fact novel, and a key differentiator for AVEVA Unified Learning in industrial operations and manufacturing space, enabling digital transformation and organizational change by improving retention by 90%, engagement by 80%, while measuring the business impact of training compared against KPI’s.

“The whole process of learning in the industrial environment is going through disruptive change, with tools such as AI, AR, and VR playing a key role for a workforce that is both going through a generational transition as well as becoming location independent,” commented Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. “The partnership between Axonify and AVEVA will not only help to bring these critical training technologies to AVEVA customers, it will also help customers adapt to the new normal caused by disruptions to businesses like the COVID-19 pandemic, where remote training goes hand in hand with the remote workforce who may not have had the benefit of legacy experience of the factory floor and needs being able to remotely monitor, operate and control industrial processes.”

AI-enabled Microlearning – Adaptive to meet Individual training needs

In education, AI enables trainers to monitor learners as they complete lessons, while simultaneously offering course corrections and suggestions to them when needed. This actively engages them during the learning experience. Real-time learning analytics adapt to the specific learner’s needs creating a customized training experience. Personalization makes the training efficient and relevant—both a magnet for existing learners and a great tool for attracting new ones.

“We are excited to have entered into this strategic partnership with Axonify, as together we can truly transform the way that global organizations approach the learning lifecycle of their employees,” commented Amish Sabharwal, Global Head of Engineering, AVEVA. “Microlearning shifts training away from ‘one size fits all’ classes to daily, easily digestible question-based sessions that can be tailored to meet individual needs based on cognitive science principles. Our research shows that without reinforcement, people typically forget up to 90% of content learned during training within 30 days. AI-enabled microlearning will protect the training investment and ensure that recipients instinctively know all the crucial information when they most need it.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with AVEVA at a time when industrial organizations are starting to increasingly take up digital transformation,” commented Christine Tutssel, SVP of Global Sales and Co-Founder, Axonify. “Employee knowledge is a foundational element of an organization’s digital transformation strategy and the Axonify platform is proven to drive learning retention, knowledge growth and most importantly behavior change in a way that traditional methods can’t. We are also able to support the rapid pace of change that today’s industrial organizations require as they embark on building out their digital competencies.”