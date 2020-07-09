AVEVA Introduces AI smart app for Manufacturing and Industrial Operations

Read Article

AVEVA, a provider of engineering and industrial software, has announced the launch of the AVEVA Insight OMI app, a first in the industry to infuse real-time artificial intelligence into an operator’s decision-making as well as improve overall operational agility.

The smart app provides industrial businesses with an accelerated path toward implementing artificial intelligence in the control room or on the plant floor, presenting real-time anomaly detection in a context-aware OMI visualization display. It will benefit operators, engineers, and operations managers from various industries including Water and Wastewater, Energy, Food & Beverage amongst others.

The AVEVA Insight OMI app introduces AI capabilities into the AVEVA System Platform, formerly Wonderware, and leverages predictive early warning and automatic detection of unusual operational behavior. This provides users with early notification so they can quickly resolve issues before they become critical business problems such as unplanned downtime and production losses.

A simple management interface enables operations, maintenance and production teams to quickly train the AI engine to adapt to the enterprise’s specific implementation. An intuitive thumbs-up or thumbs-down confirmation ensures AI-driven notifications are relevant to the needs of the user and support overall enterprise objectives, with no programming or data science knowledge required. This closed-loop feedback improves the accuracy of the AI prediction engine over time and enables users to see what matters. As anomalous patterns are identified, they can be captured and presented by the app within an organization’s on-premise HMI/SCADA solution, delivering insights directly where operators need it.

“IIoT applications have driven a massive increase in the collection of real-time operations and manufacturing data. As a result, operators face alarm overload and often cannot effectively react to or distinguish between process-critical situations and false positive alarm conditions, resulting in the loss of operational time and resources. By harnessing the power of AI and advanced cloud analytics, AVEVA is enabling operators to take proactive action, before process and maintenance problems occur,” commented Rashesh Mody, Vice President, Monitoring and Control, AVEVA.

“In today’s climate of increased demand for innovative technology solutions, the launch of our new AVEVA Insight OMI app is a significant development because it serves as a single interface into operations by bridging the information technology and operational technology divide for increased agility and situational awareness. We are very excited to introduce a solution that will help our customers manage critical operations and improve decision support for maximum profitability in these fast-changing times,” Mody concludes.

AVEVA System Platform is a responsive, scalable solution for supervisory, SCADA, HMI, and IIoT applications that integrates with the enterprise processes. It provides a collaborative, standards-based foundation that unifies assets across all facilities for continuous operational improvement and real-time decision support. It offers enterprise-wide standards compliance across processes, functional teams, and sites.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com