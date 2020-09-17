AVEVA launches new program for Industrial Channel Partners

Read Article

AVEVA has launched a new program designed for partners to gain full access to AVEVA’s comprehensive software portfolio. The new AVEVA Select program is designed to help customers accelerate their digital transformation agendas by leveraging the breadth of the AVEVA software portfolio across its install base.

The AVEVA Partner Network today boasts over 5,000 members providing opportunities for Alliances, Systems Integrators, Distributors, Solution Providers and Technology Partners to participate in the AVEVA community. With programs designed to suit every product and solution specialization and industry, AVEVA Select aligns to both market and technology trends helping companies simplify design, optimize production, reduce energy and maximize performance. Its programs and support initiatives are designed to promote the variety and value of applications developed and delivered on the AVEVA platform worldwide.

With AVEVA Select, partners will be able access the entire AVEVA portfolio through the channel that they have known and trusted, often for as long as 30 years. The program will expand AVEVA’s reach to a wider distribution of industries, outside its previous core customer base of mid/downstream Oil & Gas, heavy chemical, power generation and distribution, to incorporate many other sectors including Food and Beverage (F&B), Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Smart Cities and Infrastructure, Mining, Paper and Pulp, Utilities, Water and Waste and Discrete industries (e.g. automotive, electronics).

The expanded AVEVA Select customer base will be able to leverage their installed Monitor & Control (M&C) and Planning & Operations (P&O) solutions from AVEVA to address new challenges, create opportunities and improve the performance of their industrial operations.

Members of the current AVEVA Partner Network community also see the launch of AVEVA Select as very timely for the community. “The AVEVA Partner Network continues to grow as a hub for the latest thinking on performance management of manufacturing operations and today it is utilized for the sharing of best practices with the partner community as well as harnessing their collective insights to help solve some of the world’s most complex industrial manufacturing issues. The launch of the new AVEVA Select Program comes at a time when industrial customer demand for digital transformation is growing exponentially and it will create new opportunities for the customer base,” commented Bob D’Agostino, President of AVEVA Select North.

“With the new AVEVA Select Program we can confidently grow the partner network from strength to strength by offering real value for our strategic technology partners, distributors, systems integrators and many more, enabling our network members to work better together to help their customers create increased business value. I am excited to be part of this journey which will undoubtably extend the capabilities of the AVEVA offering to a new and previously untapped partner audience,” said Jason Bass, President of AVEVA Select Central.

“Our Partner and Channel Network is already one of the most active and supportive global networks in the industrial and manufacturing sector. The passion of our people is to bring communities together in order to overcome everyday business challenges as well as develop innovative new ideas. This is particularly relevant in times like these where many organizations are feeling the effects of the economic downturn in the COVID-19 world,” concluded Kerry Grimes, Head of Partners, AVEVA.

