AVEVA to host global virtual customer event series

AVEVA has announced that it will be hosting the first of a series of three virtual global events, under the umbrella of AVEVA World Digital, on June 16 and 17, 2020. Attendees are invited to participate from the comfort of their desks, and experience the latest strategies for digital transformation, delivered straight to their device of choice.

Supported by strategic partner Schneider Electric, the first AVEVA World Digital event is designed to provide expert advice and real-world examples to help organizations adopt the right solutions to master the ever-changing business environment and facilitate resilience and growth.

Themed around ‘Digital Resilience for Turbulent Times’, the inaugural AVEVA World Digital event is aimed at industrial professionals interested in innovative solutions that can build resilience and lay the foundation for digital transformation, now and in the future. These will include CXOs, department heads, directors and managers interested in digital transformation from across industrial sectors. The event will be captioned in seven languages: English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

Over the two-days, a line-up of keynote sessions will take place all providing insights for digital transformational strategies to help organizations thrive in the post COVID-19 era. Speakers will include AVEVA CEO, Craig Hayman, Jean Pascal Tricoire, CEO Schneider Electric, Rachel Botsman, Author, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, Matteo Centù, Head of Industry 4.0, ENEL and Saad Bashir, CTO, City of Seattle. The fully packed agenda will also include a panel session entitled Optimizing Your Agility in Disruption, on-demand content breakout sessions, and an AVEVA World Digital Expo featuring on-demand product demos.

“The world is changing beyond recognition and at a phenomenal pace. Consequently, organizations that operate with a globally remote workforce, supply chains and operating models are adapting in the face of growing daily disruption, and rapidly implementing new plans,” commented Craig Hayman, AVEVA CEO. “Consumer demand is inevitably shifting more toward the necessities for life, and the manufacturing industry is having to reposition to meet these ever-changing needs. Today, more than ever, digital technology experience and insight is relevant as companies collectively help global organizations pinpoint the massive opportunities for growth into new areas and increasing demand from new audiences.”

