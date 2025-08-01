AWS DevSphere 2025: AWS unveils AI-powered software development framework

At its AWS DevSphere 2025 event in Bengaluru, Amazon Web Services (AWS) unveiled a game-changing approach to software development—placing artificial intelligence at the heart of the process. Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of Agentic AI at AWS, introduced the AI-Driven Development Lifecycle (AI-DLC)—a new methodology designed to compress months of development work into days using generative AI.

He also announced the launch of the AWS AI-Native Builders Community, a global peer network to help organizations accelerate their shift to AI-native software delivery.

Key Highlights from AWS DevSphere 2025:

1. Introducing the AI-Driven Development Lifecycle (AI-DLC)

AI-DLC is an openly accessible framework that integrates AI at every stage of software development—from planning and coding to testing and deployment—while ensuring human oversight throughout. It leverages tools like Amazon Q Developer, Kiro, and Strands Agents to streamline development tasks such as task breakdown, orchestration, and code generation.

“Unlike traditional development methodologies, AI-DLC places AI in a central role—freeing up teams to focus on strategic problem-solving while AI handles much of the execution,” said Sivasubramanian.

Early adopters like Wipro, S&P Global, HackerRank, and Dhan are already seeing dramatic improvements in speed and efficiency. For instance, Wipro’s CTO Sandhya Arun shared that the company used AI-DLC and Amazon Q to build four production-ready modules in just 20 hours.

2. Launch of the AWS AI-Native Builders Community

To support the adoption of AI-DLC, AWS introduced the AI-Native Builders Community, a peer-led initiative aimed at fostering collaboration and sharing best practices in AI-driven development. It focuses on:

AI-native builders – individual developers learning and innovating with AI,

– individual developers learning and innovating with AI, AI-native practices – standardized approaches to embed AI in workflows, and

– standardized approaches to embed AI in workflows, and AI-native organizations – enterprises reimagining their software delivery through AI.

“No one can figure this out alone,” said Neil Fox, SVP of Generative AI at Persistent Systems and a founding member of the community. “This network brings together those leading the charge in AI-driven transformation.”

3. AI Agents Are Changing the Game

AWS is pushing the frontier of AI agents—autonomous systems that reason, plan, and adapt—to transform how software systems operate. New capabilities introduced include:

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore

Amazon Nova customization

Amazon S3 Vectors (preview)

These tools help businesses build production-ready AI agents to scale automation and innovation across functions.

4. Kiro: The AI Agentic IDE

Kiro, a new agentic integrated development environment (IDE), is now in preview. It supports spec-driven development, enabling developers to go from prototype to production faster than ever before.

5. Building AI Skills for the Future Workforce

To prepare the next generation of AI-native professionals, AWS is offering:

12-month free access to AWS Skill Builder for AWS Academy students globally,

for AWS Academy students globally, Engagement with 2.7 million students and early-career professionals in year one,

in year one, Curriculum support for 6,600+ higher education institutions , and

, and The launch of AWS AI League, a global developer challenge with $2 million in AWS credits to support hands-on learning in prompt engineering, fine-tuning, and model customization.

AWS DevSphere 2025 marks a significant shift toward AI-native software development. With the AI-DLC methodology, AI-Native Builders Community, and a suite of agentic tools, AWS is not only reshaping how software is built—but also empowering developers, students, and enterprises to lead in the AI era.