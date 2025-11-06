AWS expands AWS Marketplace in India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the expansion of AWS Marketplace in India. With this expansion, AWS Marketplace customers based in India can now buy offerings from India-based software and services companies in INR. This launch will allow customers to benefit from local invoicing and local payment options for their AWS Marketplace purchases. India-based sellers, including Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Consulting Partners, can now list and sell their software, services in Indian Rupees (INR) with Simplified tax compliance.

AWS Marketplace features more than 30,000 transactable listings globally across 70+ software categories, including Security, Agentic AI and Tools, DevOps, Data & Analytics, and more. Customers can now purchase software from sellers such as Cisco, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, eMudhra, Freshworks, Gupshup.ai, IBM, Kore.ai, Palo Alto Networks, Redington, Salesforce, Sarvam, Sonata Software, and VideoCX.io in INR, allowing customers to benefit from existing relationships, expertise, and support.

Ruba Borno, VP, Global Specialists & Partners, AWS, said, “India’s rapidly growing digital economy demands procurement solutions that match the pace of innovation, particularly as organisations accelerate their AI adoption. AWS Marketplace in India eliminates traditional procurement friction by enabling local currency transactions, simplified tax compliance, and streamlined procurement workflows – giving Indian customers faster access to cutting-edge technologies, and Indian sellers a proven pathway to scale their solutions and foster connections between local innovation and enterprise demand.”

Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, said, “The expansion of AWS Marketplace in India creates new opportunities for technology providers to connect with India’s dynamic customer base. This enables Indian ISVs, System Integrators, and Channel Partners to expand their reach and scale efficiently, while streamlining compliance for all participants. This expansion reflects our commitment to India’s innovative technology landscape, helping partners grow while enabling customers to implement IT solutions faster and with less complexity, ultimately accelerating innovation across India’s digital economy.”

AWS Marketplace continues to serve as a powerful growth engine for partners of all sizes and helps customers achieve significant time and cost savings. According to the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of AWS Marketplace study, customers achieve a 377 percent return on investment (ROI), with payback within 6 months, 70 percent reduction in discovery time, and 60 percent faster procurement processes through AWS Marketplace. As businesses increasingly adopt AI solutions, AWS Marketplace has evolved to support sellers listing not only traditional software but also AI agents and tools, positioning the service as an essential channel for technology providers scaling their business in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Girish Ramachandran, President – Growth Markets, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “As a strategic partner and customer, TCS is excited to support the launch of AWS Marketplace in India. As a launch partner, we look forward to leveraging AWS Marketplace to offer our customers greater agility, faster innovation, and access to cutting-edge solutions while enhancing our own cloud offerings. The partnership will enable us to deliver more value together, aligning with TCS’s vision to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of enterprises across India, through cloud-first strategies.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO – Salesforce, South Asia, said, “Building on our proven success with AWS Marketplace as a strategic route to market—including over $2 billion in lifetime sales in the U.S. and our recent expansion into Latin America—we will be bringing Salesforce solutions to AWS Marketplace in India. This expansion will empower Indian customers to leverage our AI-powered CRM solutions with local currency transactions in INR and simplified tax compliance, while seamlessly accessing innovation-driving tools through the same proven procurement platform that has driven success in other markets.”

Pratyush Kumar, Cofounder – Sarvam, said, “We’re excited to be a launch partner for AWS Marketplace in India. This collaboration strengthens our mission to build India’s Sovereign AI stack— bringing population-scale, India-first GenAI solutions to enterprises and governments across Bharat.”