AWS recognises Agilisium as one of 13 global partners with both GenAI and life sciences consulting competencies

Agilisium announced that AWS has recognised it as one of 13 global partners with both Generative AI and Life Sciences Consulting competencies. This recognition underscores the strong technological capability and deep domain expertise in transforming businesses and delivering long-term customer value.

Agilisium offers a Generative AI Advisory Program (GAAP) designed to help organisations refine their strategy and achieve measurable business impact across the value chain. Notable GenAI implementations include conducting biomarker-based smart assessments, optimising supply chains, enhancing omnichannel and HCP engagements, and drafting research papers from clinical study reports.

“We are pleased that AWS has recognised Agilisium’s investments in and success with over two dozen GenAI solutions—including, Gene Inspector, Drug Watch and MLR Review—that specifically target the Life Sciences industry,” said Mr Raj Babu, Founder & CEO, Agilisium. “By deploying GenAI solutions, we are empowering our clients to accelerate discoveries, enhance patient outcomes, and take decisions backed by insights. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building scalable, future-ready AI solutions that will shape the future of the Life Sciences industry.”.