AWS re:Invent 2022 announces APAC AWS Partners of the Year, Digital Skills Commitment, and Water Positive Goal

​The Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022 conference, AWS’s flagship event for the global cloud computing community, commenced in Las Vegas. Each year, AWS re:Invent features keynotes from leaders, new service announcements, and inspiration for builders all over the world.

In the first keynote of the week, Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of AWS Utility Computing provided a look at the ways AWS continues to push the boundaries of performance in the cloud. Peter provided a glimpse of how teams at AWS dive deep to engineer novel solutions across silicon, networking, storage, and compute without compromising on traditional tradeoffs around performance, sustainability, or cost.

AWS also made several announcements regarding sustainability, upskilling the digital workforce, as well as customer and partner innovation across Asia Pacific including:

AWS Makes Water Positive Commitment to Return More Water to Communities Than It Uses by 2030

AWS announced it will be water positive (water+) by 2030, returning more water to communities than it uses in its direct operations. AWS also announced its 2021 global water use efficiency (WUE) metric of 0.25 liters of water per kilowatt-hour, demonstrating the company’s leadership in water efficiency among cloud providers. To meet its water+ commitment, AWS announced new water replenishment projects in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which expand water access, availability, and quality by restoring watersheds and bringing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services to water-stressed communities.

India: AWS is providing continued support to WaterAid to complete projects in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh after they were launched in March 2022. Since then, WaterAid has already completed five piped water systems and new groundwater recharge projects, which will supply 500 households–approximately 2,100 people–with an estimated 47 million liters of water per year. WaterAid also conducted education campaigns on water conservation in these communities to educate residents on practical ways they can conserve clean water, use rainwater harvesting, and conduct water audits.

Announcing the Asia Pacific 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partners of the Year

The AWS Partner Awards recognise a wide range of AWS Partners, which have embraced specialisation, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. The awards honor partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. Regional winners across India include:

Security Partners of the Year – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Migration Partners of the Year – Tata Consultancy Services

Data and Analytics Partners of the Year – Umbrella Infocare

ISV Partners of the Year – Freshworks

GSI Partners of the Year – Wipro

Rising Star Partners of the Year (SI) – Aeonx Digital Solutions

Training Partners of the Year – Koenig Solutions

AWS announces Over Five Million People Trained in Cloud Skills Across Asia Pacific Since 2017 – Launches New Interactive Game-Based Learning to Help FSI Close Skills Gap

AWS has trained over 5 million individuals across APAC with cloud skills since 2017. To upskill the workforce at scale, training content tailored to industry needs is the solution. AWS also launched its AWS Industry Quest specifically for the Financial Services Industry. This is a new interactive, game-based learning experience to help professionals and organizations train for common solutions and use cases specific to their industry. Building on AWS Skill Builder subscriptions launched in August this year, the first version will educate learners on building solutions for fraud prevention, grid computing for capital markets, serverless deposit accounts, and more. The National Australia Bank (NAB) signed up as the global beta customer.

AWS Digital Sovereignty Pledge: Control without compromise

AWS introduced AWS Digital Sovereignty Pledge—a commitment to offering all AWS customers the most advanced set of sovereignty controls and features available in the cloud. AWS already offers a range of data protection features, accreditations, and contractual commitments that give customers control over where they locate their data, who can access it, and how it is used. AWS pledges to expand on these capabilities to allow customers around the world to meet their digital sovereignty requirements without compromising on the capabilities, performance, innovation, and scale of the AWS Cloud.