AWS unveils Smart City Competency to support its partners and customers

According to a study by The World Bank, the world is experiencing an unprecedented rate of urban growth that will double urban population by 2050, resulting in 7 out of 10 people in the world living in cities.

This growth places cities at the forefront of economic, social, and global challenges such as energy and water use, traffic management, sanitation, and sustainability. Cities, as well as state and local government agencies, are increasingly leveraging cloud solutions to improve urban infrastructure and spatial planning, and city governance.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is committed to supporting public sector customers’ innovations to quickly deliver smarter and more efficient citizen services with the help of qualified and capable AWS Partners.

To support this mission, the AWS Partner Network (APN) is thrilled to announce the AWS Smart City Competency which will deliver world-class AWS Partner recommendations to customers searching to build and deploy innovative smart city solutions.

The AWS Smart City Competency will differentiate highly specialized AWS Partners with a demonstrated deep technical expertise and proven track record of customer success within the Smart City use cases. Through the AWS Smart City Competency, customers will be able to quickly and confidently identify AWS Partners to help them address smart city-focused challenges.

We’re also excited to formally introduce the AWS launch Partners who collaborated with AWS to develop this new competency for smart city partners and customers globally. These AWS Partners are helping customers accelerate and optimize city reforms and improve quality of life for citizens.

AWS Smart City Competency Launch Partners

The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight AWS Partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. The Smart City Competency is designed to connect customers with world-class AWS Partners that build and accelerate smart city cloud solutions that run on AWS.

AWS Partners earn the Smart City Competency badge after successfully completing a rigorous review of their delivery model and technical skills, and by demonstrating customer success in the form case studies.

We invite you to explore the following Smart City Partner offerings recommended by AWS:

Arq Group

Australia-based Arq Group provides a suite of data and analytics services to help build and manage urban data platforms. Arq Group delivered an accelerated digital twin approach for North East Water Utility in Victoria, Australia to increase sewer asset performance, strengthen operator efficiency, and reduce overtime cost for utility workers. Read more here.

Elitery

Indonesia-based Elitery developed SiPANDU, an integrated report information system, and SiPANON, a machine learning (ML)-enabled closed-circuit television solution to monitor and improve road traffic flow. These solutions helped the Government of West Java, Indonesia provide citizens with real-time communication and enhanced safety on busy roads. Read more here.

FuseForward

Canada-based FuseForward plans, implements, and optimizes smart cities with comprehensive consulting services. FuseForward worked with Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University) to design a smart campus platform on AWS that ingests and stores 500,000 data records daily and helps researchers gain better visibility into campus buildings while driving energy efficiency. Read more here.

Kalkitech

India-based Kalkitech developed the Kalki.io Utility Data Hub, which collects meter data from proprietary field devices, such as meters for power, water, or gas. This helps utility companies improve operational efficiency and optimize energy use. The Utility Data Hub provides visibility into energy consumption and alerts for a variety of field devices. Read more here.

Miovision

Canada-based Miovision’s TrafficLink platform uses advanced traffic artificial intelligence (AI) and SmartView 360 cameras to provide actionable insights for real-time management of traffic infrastructure. Miovision customers have improved signal timing to enable better traffic flow, resulting in, for example, a 30 percent reduction in travel times at one major intersection. Read more here.

Quantela

United States-based Quantela offers tools to digitize urban infrastructure. Its AI/ML-based integrated command and control solution for smart cities assists customers such as the City of Coral Gables, Florida, with more efficient citizen services that reduce operating costs and perform predictive infrastructure maintenance. Read more here.

Rekor

United States-based Rekor developed its cross-agency highway incident management solution that provides highway patrol agencies information needed to rapidly identify, manage, and recover from incidents. Using in-vehicle data and AI, Rekor helped Avalon Highways in Israel identify and respond to up to 2,000 incidents each month. Read more here.

Rubicon

United States-based Rubicon developed a smart city technology suite that helps city governments run more efficient solid waste management operations. Rubicon helped the City of Harrisonburg’s Department of Public Works reduce their average waste truck driving route by 61 minutes, saving more than $194,000 and avoiding 230,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. Read more here.

Vianova

France-based Vianova created a platform to help cities integrate and manage shared mobility services (including e-scooters, e-bikes, and car share). With this platform, Vianova helped the City of Brussels plan regulations and infrastructure to increase use of shared mobility services, including informing plans to build more than 40 kilometers of pop-up cycle lanes. Read more here.

Customers: Learn about AWS Smart City Partners

AWS Smart City Competency Partners make it easier for customers to embark on their smart city journey by connecting them with partners providing a wide selection of solutions that support different areas of city transformation.

We invite you to browse Smart City Competency Partners for inspiration, or reach out to [email protected] for recommendations.

Partners: Join the AWS Smart City Competency Program

AWS Partners with experience with smart city solutions can learn more about becoming a Smart City Competency Partner. The Smart City Validation Checklist (Services, Software) provides the criteria necessary to achieve this AWS Competency.

In addition to AWS Competency Program benefits, Smart City Competency Partners receive added benefits, including participation in community events that foster synergies and collaboration across geos and technical offerings to identify opportunities to grow their business.

AWS Partners looking to get their smart city offering validated through the AWS Competency Program must be validated or differentiated members of Services or Software Partner Path prior to applying.