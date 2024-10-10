AXA unveils state-of-the-art office space in Pune, expands its global business services centre

AXA announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art office space in Pune, Maharashtra, designed to embody the essence of a future-ready workspace for its 4,000 strong team in India. The new office space, with an area of more than 160,000 sq.ft. and spread across 4 floors, has been envisioned to reflect the company’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Located in Kharadi, Pune, it is equipped with cutting-edge technology and collaborative spaces showcasing state-of-the-art resimercial design, tailored to meet the evolving needs of a dynamic and tech-driven workforce.

“The inauguration of our new office in Pune marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AXA’s Global Business Services, positioning it as an end-to-end managed services provider for our AXA entities globally. We are confident of the potential of our skilled talent in India to deliver high quality services and operational excellence. I’m also very proud that our new sustainable office demonstrates our active contributions to fulfilling our strategic ambition in acting against climate change across geographies” said Alexander Vollert, AXA Group COO and AXA Group Operations CEO.

“AXA’s new office space in Pune showcases Indian creativity at its best, a true testimony to ‘Made in India’- with work from local artisans and architects. Our vision is to establish a ‘home away from home’ for our employees, embracing the very best of the exciting resimercial trends, to build a workplace where our colleagues can easily collaborate, thereby boosting creativity and productivity. AXA Global Business Services is committed to grow our Technology, Data & Artificial Intelligence, Automation and Consulting Capabilities, in addition to our strong Insurance and Corporate Functions Services. We are bringing diverse talent into our organisation and we are confident that the new space plays a crucial role, not only in attracting the best talent from the industry, but also for nurturing the talent we already have. We believe that our new site strategy will continue to solidify our position as an employer of choice and differentiates us significantly amongst other global capability centres in the country,” said Michele Rochefort, CEO AXA Global Business Services.

“The opening of AXA’s new office marks a pivotal moment for our employees as it reinforces our commitment to investing in our people and their wellbeing. It contains flexible configurations that cater to diverse working styles, promoting an inclusive and productive work environment. The office is designed with artwork sourced from local, differently-abled artists, adding to its cultural charm and reaffirming our vision to support the communities around us. You will also see state-of-the-art technology beautifully sharing space with biophilic zones across the floor, an ode to our focus on sustainability. The office adheres to diverse accessibility requirements, making sure that everyone at AXA feels a sense of belonging,” said Prashanthi Thorat, Head, Insurance Operations Services and Business Sponsor, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

AXA’s new office is IGBC certified from the Indian Green Building Council, signifying a strong commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. IGBC, a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly building practices in India. The IGBC certification ensures that AXA’s new workspace meets the highest standards of energy efficiency, water conservation, and overall environmental performance.

As a mark of this momentous journey of AXA in India, AXA Global Business Services employees will be planting 2000+ saplings in Anandvan, Pune, reaffirming the Group commitment to promote environmental sustainability. Biodiversity is an integral part of AXA’s corporate social responsibility vision and AXA Global Business Services has been working with Anandvan Trust as a flagship project, focused on preserving the environment through sapling plantation and restoration of water resources.