Axis announces robust thermal cameras for reliable detection in all light and weather conditions

Axis Communications, announces three robust thermal cameras offering outstanding thermal imaging, regardless of light and weather conditions. These cameras deliver reliable detection and verification with a low false alarm rate—all while protecting privacy. They feature a powerful sensor with extremely high thermal sensitivity.

AXIS Q1972-E offers high-resolution thermal imaging in a bullet form factor. With four lens alternatives (10 mm, 19 mm, 25 mm, and 35 mm), it ensures optimal installation. There are also two box thermal cameras available. AXIS Q2111-E comes with a 60 mm lens making it ideal for long-range detection to capture events taking place at great distances. AXIS Q2112-E offers high-resolution thermal imaging and a choice of lens options (10 mm, 19 mm, 25 mm, 35 mm, 60 mm) for a wider or narrower field of view, including long-range detection. The thermal box cameras can be mounted on a positioning unit (sold separately) to deliver a 360° unobstructed field of view.

These powerful thermal cameras deliver actionable insights to support informed decision-making. They come with AXIS Motion Guard, AXIS Fence Guard, and AXIS Loitering Guard preinstalled for proactive surveillance. Plus, AXIS Perimeter Defender is available with AI-based functionality for enhanced protection. Built on a powerful analytics platform, it’s also possible to add custom-made third-party analytics.

Key features include:

High-resolution and long-range thermal detection

Flexible mounting options

Support for powerful analytics

Lens options available

Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault

These IK10-, IP66/67-, NEMA 4X, and NEMA TS2-rated cameras are impact- and weather-resistant. With I/O ports and edge-to-edge technology, it’s possible to integrate and trigger other devices such as a network speaker or strobe siren. They include Axis Edge Vault, a hardware-based cybersecurity platform that safeguards the device and protects sensitive information from unauthorised access. Plus, they offer secure key storage with FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified secure cryptographic key storage and operations.