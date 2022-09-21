Axis Communications acknowledges its partners at the Axis Partner Summit 2022

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video recently concluded its two-day annual Axis Partner Summit 2022, held in Phuket, Thailand. An in-person event for the first time after the pandemic, the participants experienced a series of interactive sessions from the Axis senior leadership team comprising of global and regional spokespeople, priority solution partners, key focus partners and distributors. India saw participation from 47 partners from 35 ecosystem partners.

The summit marked the presence of the Axis leadership team including Boudewijn Pesch, Vice President, APAC, Carl Malmqvist, Regional Director, South Asia Pacific, Mats Thulin, Director of Core Technologies, Peter Currie, Global Specialization Manager, and Sudhindra Holla, Director, India & SAARC, among others. It hosted industry and technology discussions around India APAC strategy and vision.

Speaking on the success of the Summit, Sudhindra Holla, Director, India and SAARC said, “We are thrilled to conclude our annual partner summit successfully with enthusiastic participation from our ecosystem players. The objective was to bring our partners, distributors and ecosystem partners under a single umbrella and provide a face-to-face environment. We aimed to appreciate our partners and distributors who have accomplished significant results last year.”

The summit additionally recognized the contribution and dedication of partners in 2021 through various accolades – 24 awards across SAP region with 12 awards for India SAARC region. The winners were evaluated on various categories like Channel Partner Program alignment (Axis certification, revenue, and alignment with Axis strategy), performance based on best project, network audio and Axis end-to-end solutions, to name a few.

AXIS Camera Station Specialist of the year – Network Techlab (India) Pvt Ltd End-to- End solutions Most Valuable Player(MVP) of the year – Bangalore Datacom Private Ltd Axis Certification partner of the year- Optonet Technologies Private Limited Audio solution partner of the year – Unicom Infotel Pvt Ltd Distributor of the year 2021- Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd Solution partner of the year for India SAARC region India- ICD Security Solutions India (P) Ltd

North- Door Sanchar Systems

South- SVNT Infotech Pvt. Ltd

West- Nexgen Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd

SAARC (Maldives)- Roseware Corporation Pvt. Ltd

SAARC (Bangladesh)- Synest Electronics Ltd Best Project of the year – Siemens Building Technologies Pvt Ltd

Mr. Holla further added, “Our channel partners form the backbone and works with us to navigate the market dynamics. Their contribution to taking Axis to newer pinnacles is unparalleled and we will continue to reinforce our efforts towards strengthening our channel partner network”.

Customer references:

The company’s customers in India include Kolkata Police, Vivekananda Stadium, Mysore Palace, Scope Minar, Persistent, Davalbagh Educational Institute, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Novotel Shrem Goa, Café Coffee Day chain, Fortis Healthcare, Punjab, Indian Public School, Coimbatore and some key smart city surveillance installations like Junagadh, Kolhapur and Nanded.