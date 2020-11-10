Axis Communications recognises the contribution of partners at the Axis Virtual Innovation Summit 2020

Read Article

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video successfully concluded it’s annual Virtual Innovation Summit 2020 recognizing and rewarding their channel partner’s contributions in 2019 of India SAARC region. Going virtual for the first time, the summit was an interactive and engaging session which was represented by Senior Leadership from the company and key Axis channel partners who uphold and strengthen the Axis ecosystem.

The summit also marked the presence of Boudewijn Pesch, VP APAC, Carl Malmqvist, Regional Director SAP, Sudhindra Holla, Director, India & SAARC, Ohtee Lee, Director, Corporate Sales APAC who shared their vision and go-to-market strategy in making Axis Communications the front runner in technology to enable a smarter and safer world.

The summit recognized the contribution and dedication of partners through eight award categories. Inflow Technology Pvt Ltd and Johnson Controls (I) Private limited were recognized as the Best Distributor of India SAARC 2019 and Best Solution Partner India SAARC 2019 respectively. Region awardees included – Best solutions Partner Award (2019) to Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited (South Region), Nexgen Integrated Systems Limited (West Region) and Toshniwal Industries Private Limited (North Region). Optonet Technologies Private Limited won the Best Solutions Sales Partner 2019 while Synest Electronics Ltd was awarded the Best Solutions Partner SAARC 2019.

“Axis Communications is a channel focused company, and our partners are the strongest backbone in ensuring our growth not just in size but also in value. We understand the pulse of the India market and work hand in hand with them to take the company to newer zeniths. We owe a significant amount of our success to our partners and the annual Axis Innovation Summit is one such event to appreciate their continuous efforts,” added Sudhindra Holla, Director, India and SAARC, Axis Communications. Axis Communications highlighted the support given by the partners to strengthen the robust inroads that the company has made even in Tier 1 and 2 cities. Moreover, the partners’ during the pandemic had not faltered despite many logistical and travel challenges. This was an ideal platform to recognize some of their key contribution during the past one year.

