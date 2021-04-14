Axis Communications rolls out innovative initiatives to propel end to end solution sales

Read Article

Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, has recently launched its partner-focused initiatives to strengthen its channel partner commitment. These programs provide an opportunity for channel partners to tap wider segments like retail, manufacturing, education with Axis end-to-end surveillance and audio solutions.

The two initiatives include the “AXIS Camera Station Specialist Program” and the “AXIS Audio Specialist”. These programs aim to engage the partners with extensive educational and ACAT training sessions. Channel partners, who qualify for this program and fulfil all the criteria will be recognized with the special partner category, free licenses, leads and incentives.

Commenting on these initiatives, Sudhindra Holla, Director – India and SAARC, Axis Communications said, “Axis Communications has always fostered a strong relationship with the channel partner community. Our commitment is to provide value in terms of support to our channel ecosystem and further enhance our understanding of the end users to identify and deliver the right solutions to all our customers. I am confident, that these initiatives are a significant step to further bolster the channel partner ecosystem in these times of uncertainty.”

