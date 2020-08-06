Axis Communications upgrades support tools to service Cloud for improved customer service

Read Article

Axis Communications has announced the upgradation of support tools to service cloud for improving and enhancing customer satisfaction. The recent upgradation integrates different tools for phone, chat, helpdesk and Return Merchandize Authorization (RMA) to support various challenges faced by the technicians such as:

reuse data for issue resolution and troubleshooting

share competence collaborate/swarming

report back on main product issues to development

difficult process for TST tool maintenance like

Impossible to make some needed functionality to increase efficiency

Support complex and old code

Not future proof

The newly upgraded Axis Support Tools empowers technicians to service the customers seamlessly by integrating all the elements in a unified solution. As a result, the Total cost of Ownership also reduces.

According to Sudhindra Holla, Sales Director, Axis Communications – India & SAARC, “We have witnessed many technicians struggle with the complexities of customer service due to the availability of multiple complicated tools. Thus, deviating from the most important task of offering customer satisfaction. Making this a priority, we at Axis Communications decided to upgrade our existing tools to one unified solution. This in turn creates a window for our technical support to increase the efficiencies of customer services function. with their evolving needs. This lends more support to our team to rekindle relationships with our customers provide proper feedback and generate potential leads for fulfilling businesses.”

Together with Salesforce Modules like Service Cloud, Live Agent Chat, Knowledge base, Customer Community, Troubleshooter, Marketing Automation Tool- Pardot , Axis Communications created one single platform for future technical support, by saving time creating the best solution for client needs.

