Axis Introduces Next-Generation Imaging, AI-Powered Analytics, and Cybersecurity with ARTPEC-9 SoC

Axis Communications announces the release of its ninth-generation system-on-chip (SoC), ARTPEC-9, designed to address key challenges in today’s security surveillance systems. With ARTPEC-9, security managers and integrators can benefit from enhanced AI-powered analytics, superior image quality, and advanced cybersecurity, all while reducing storage costs thanks to the AV1 video encoding standard.

Addressing Real-World Challenges

For security operators, ensuring timely and accurate detection in complex environments is essential. ARTPEC-9 delivers improvements in AI analytics, offering sharper accuracy and faster detection of smaller objects, which can help prevent incidents and enhance operational efficiency in various sectors, including public safety, retail, and transportation. Additionally, the support for AV1 helps reduce bandwidth and storage needs, making video management more cost-effective without compromising on detail.

“With ARTPEC-9, we are focused on making network video more adaptable to the diverse needs of our customers, while improving efficiency and security,” says Johan Paulsson, Chief Technology Officer at Axis Communications. “By designing our SoC in-house, we maintain full control over the production process, ensuring the quality and cybersecurity standards our customers rely on.”

Real-World Benefits for Security Managers

For those managing complex surveillance systems, ARTPEC-9 offers practical solutions to pressing challenges, such as reducing operational costs, improving detection capabilities, and strengthening cybersecurity measures. With ARTPEC-9, security teams can expect faster response times, better forensic capabilities, and improved overall system performance.

Enhanced Imaging

In challenging lighting conditions, capturing clear images is critical for effective surveillance. ARTPEC-9 builds on Axis’ existing imaging technologies like Axis Lightfinder 2.0 and Axis Forensic WDR, enabling clear, detailed images regardless of the environment. This improvement in image quality ensures that critical information is captured and can be used for accurate analysis.

Strengthened Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is at the core of ARTPEC-9’s design. Features like secure boot and signed OS ensure that each device remains protected from cyber threats. Additionally, since ARTPEC-9 is developed in-house, Axis retains full control over the production process, further strengthening device security.

Next-Level AI Analytics

The ARTPEC-9 chip enhances AI analytics, allowing for better detection of objects at greater distances and faster response times. This improvement in detection accuracy can lead to earlier alerts, enabling security teams to take action before incidents escalate. The ability to recognise a wider variety of objects and differentiate between them ensures more precise and reliable classifications, providing valuable insights for safety and security.

Streamlined Video Management

ARTPEC-9’s introduction of the AV1 video encoding standard helps reduce bandwidth and storage requirements, a critical factor in large-scale surveillance operations. Combined with Axis’ Zipstream technology, this allows for more efficient video management both on-premises and in the cloud. AV1 is currently supported by AXIS Camera Station. Providers of major video management solutions (VMS) like Genetec and Milestone will be adding support for AV1, with further developments already underway.

Axis will begin including the ARTPEC-9 SoC in select network video products beginning early 2025.