​AXL launches thin and light ‘Make in India’ Laptop

Delhi based mobile accessories brand AXL has added ‘Make In India’ laptop into its portfolio which is designed specifically for the Indian market. The laptop is designed to provide an immersive experience and is available in Space Grey colour. The Make in India laptop comes in two variant 14.1 inch (35.8 cms) and 15.6 inch (39.6 cms) sizes with FHD display. The online pricing for 14″ is INR19990/- while the 15″ pricing is INR 21990/- online.
The laptop comes with loaded features like all-day battery life, Windows 11 OS, seamless connectivity including an RJ45 port for LAN Data connectivity and security, FHD display, dual-band wi-fi support, stereo speakers, dedicated numeric keypad, built-in 2.0 Mega Pixel webcam with dual-mic. The company also offers 1-year onsite warranty, and lightning-fast SSD storage along with a thin and light form factor.With a weight of only 1.5 kg and 15. 9 mm thinness makes it easy to carry everywhere.
With Windows 11 Home, it enables it to be web and mobile-friendly and Pre-Loaded with the latest Windows 11 and is one of the most secure Windows devices. It boosts productivity and teamwork through cutting-edge technology, such as great processing speed and quick responsiveness.
Featuring the next generation in connectivity with dual band wifi. Featuring Intel Celeron N4020, processor speed, Frequency 2.4 GHz Max speed. Making repairs and upgrades to the memory and storage are now simplified with the use of standard screws on the bottom cover. The storage is 4 GB 8723DU/BU RAM with Intel-integrated UHD Graphics | Storage of 128 GB.
Atul Modi, Co-founder of AXL World says “AXL products have continuously taken first place in the thin and light category. With the launch of the laptop, we have further expanded our peripheral space. All of it is made in India. We have also launched a series of smartwatches and earbuds. The company is offering smartwatch along with the purchase of laptop directly for the brand portal www.axlworld.com
