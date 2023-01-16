​AXL launches thin and light ‘Make in India’ Laptop

Delhi based mobile accessories brand AXL has added ‘Make In India’ laptop into its portfolio which is designed specifically for the Indian market. The laptop is designed to provide an immersive experience and is available in Space Grey colour. The Make in India laptop comes in two variant 14​​.1 inch (35.8 cms) and 15.6 inch (39.6 cms) sizes with FHD display. The online pricing for 14″ is INR19990/- while the 15″ pricing is INR 21990/- online.

The laptop comes with loaded features like all-day battery life, Windows 11 OS, seamless connectivity including an RJ45 port for LAN Data connectivity and security, FHD display, dual-band wi-fi support, stereo speakers, dedicated numeric keypad, built-in 2.0 Mega Pixel webcam with dual-mic. The company also offers 1-year onsite warranty, and lightning-fast SSD storage along with a thin and light form factor.With a weight of only 1.5 kg and​ ​15. 9 mm thinness makes it easy to carry everywhere.