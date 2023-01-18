Bahwan CyberTek sets up new office space in Bangalore

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global provider of digital transformation solutions announced that it has moved into a new office in Bangalore. The expansion follows the company’s successful restructuring, increased collaboration with partners like TIBCO and Temenos, and is part of its rapid growth strategy. BCT now has five development centers in India spread across Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.

The facility at Bangalore, located at Maruthi Info-tech Center, Domlur, will be the second biggest development center for BCT. The center will provide software development, IT consulting, and digital transformation to clients in the banking, financial services, healthcare & manufacturing industries and will continue to actively seek tech talent in the region.

Speaking about the center, Mr. Mike Muralidharan, Chief Operating Officer, Bahwan CyberTek, said, “Bangalore has a unique combination of tech talent and a digital culture, that is a force enabler, capable of unlocking numerous possibilities. We have a digital ecosystem bolstered by promising policies, that are encouraging enterprises, both small and large, to make the digital shift. BCT is perfectly positioned with the knowledge capital, products, and a fit-for-future mindset to help brands make this digital shift for better ROI and enhanced experiences.”

Chennai-based BCT has been helping brands double down on their digital transformation strategies, helping them translate digital investments into tangible benefits. With innovative IP products, deep-domain expertise, and future-fit technology solutions, BCT is helping enterprises, across sectors, take full advantage of the digital wave.

“Bangalore has exceptional talent and an appetite for new innovative technologies that makes it an exciting location for us. We’ve already expanded significantly here, and given the high demand for our services, we will continue to seek talent to complement our roadmap for 2023,” said Ms. Remadevi Thottathil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bahwan CyberTek.

BCT has been expanding operations in India and opened centers of excellence in Coimbatore, Pune, and Mumbai in the last two years. India, with its ecosystem of talent, healthy policies, educational institutions, and infrastructure make it an attractive growth destination for BCT.