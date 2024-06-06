Bajaj Finserv Direct launches technology services hub in UAE 

By
CRN Team
-
0

Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd. announced the launch of its Technology  Services business hub in the UAE, at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), as part of its  foray into the Middle East market. 

Bajaj Finserv Direct is among India’s leading digital marketplaces for financial services. Its Technology  Services division, Bajaj Technology Services in the UAE, will cater to the larger regional market, in the  context of a growth in digital technology spends.  

On the occasion of the launch, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd.  said, “A digital revolution is unfolding worldwide with AI and emerging technologies reshaping  industries, businesses, and more so, lives. Given our strong track-record of building tech-driven  businesses, Bajaj Finserv is well poised to be at the forefront of digital transformation in financial  services. The UAE, with its new digital agenda, is the natural choice for our global debut. With the  launch of Bajaj Technology Services, we hope to enable businesses to thrive in the digital era.”  

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Panchal, Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Direct, said, “The  launch of our Technology Services in GCC’s most vibrant digital and financial hub marks an exciting  new chapter in the growth of Bajaj Finserv Direct. In the true spirit of ‘Make in India’ and backed by  proven expertise and a culture of innovation, Bajaj Technology Services looks to make a meaningful  contribution to the digital transformation of businesses globally.” 

Bajaj Technology Services, has a strong track record of accelerating digital transformation of  businesses by leveraging expertise in custom applications, enterprise applications, data engineering  & analytics, Gen AI, cloud services and digital agency, thus reducing time to realise value.  

The foray into UAE’s tech-savvy market is a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of Bajaj  Technology Services, which will seek to develop solutions at scale for major sectors including  financial services, retail & e-commerce, and government enterprises.  

Bajaj Technology Services’ strength lies in understanding the pulse of digitally-savvy customers  which enables it to design customer journeys for a seamless experience, across online and offline,  DIY and assisted. It ensures back-office operations are aligned to data privacy, customer consent,  infosec, and compliance requirements in third party integrations and distribution partnerships. Bajaj  Technology Services looks to build long-lasting partnerships and making a meaningful difference to  UAE’s vibrant market, Panchal added. 

Bajaj Technology Services brings a unique blend of deep industry expertise, strong technology  capabilities, and a customer-centric approach. The company’s ability to understand the pulse of the  digital consumer, coupled with its experience in delivering large-scale solutions across various  industries, positions the company uniquely to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation  services.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here