BAM Digital Realty expands its data center footprint in India

BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty announced the acquisition of 2.15 acres of land in Chandivali, Mumbai, to build a new state-of-the-art data center, its second in India. With a total expected investment of more than INR 2000 crore (~$250m USD), the facility will deliver 35 megawatts (MW) of IT load upon completion, bringing the company’s total planned capacity in India to 135 megawatts (MW).

BAM Digital Realty’s new site was selected for its proximity to customers and central location in metro Mumbai, essential characteristics of a well-connected facility capable of supporting the growing demand for critical digital infrastructure in this region.

This strategic investment in Mumbai builds upon BAM Digital Realty’s initial foray into the India market. The company’s first 20 MW greenfield data center (MAA10), on a 100 MW campus in Chennai, is on track for launch at the end of 2023. Together, the two state-of-the-art data centers in Mumbai and Chennai will deliver rich ecosystem access to both west- and east-bound customers, leveraging Digital Realty’s global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL.

As India vies to become the world’s third largest economy by 2027, digitalization has accelerated. This has led to exponential data growth and in turn is driving significant demand for data center capacity in India, which is expected to reach an installed capacity of ~1,400 MW by the end of 2025. As India’s financial capital and largest city, Mumbai hosts the country’s principal enterprises across the banking, financial services, digital media and other industries, and drives demand for ~43% of the total data center capacity in India.

Mumbai is India’s primary connectivity hub and leading international internet gateway, hosting the highest number of subsea cables landing in India. It also offers robust power infrastructure and dense fiber connectivity, critical for the high-power compute workloads that support new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Benefitting from the world-class data center platform expertise of Digital Realty and the unrivalled renewable energy footprint of Brookfield, BAM Digital Realty is well-positioned to deliver sustainable digital infrastructure solutions to meet growing customer demand in India.

Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, India & Middle East, Brookfield Infrastructure Group: “Mumbai continues to be a prominent data center hub reinforced by the ongoing rapid expansion of the Indian data center industry that is fueling the country’s significant digital transformation. As we expand our presence in India and enter the Mumbai market, we are strengthening our mission to offer the highest level of innovation and expertise to our local and global customers.”

Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty: “We are excited to intensify our momentum in India by expanding our footprint into Mumbai. The choice of the strategic location in Chandivali gives local and global customers convenient access to a well-connected facility in the heart of Mumbai. This adds a significant new metro to Digital Realty’s safe and open global data meeting place, enabling customers to expand and grow their businesses in key markets around the world.”