Bambinos.live makes all its live extracurricular classes free for the children of frontline workers

Read Article

Bengaluru based edtech startup Bambinos.live has announced the ‘Fight Against Covid’ campaign providing live extracurricular courses accessible to the children of frontline workers across India free of cost. The campaign is a month long initiative starting May, to keep the children of frontline workers indulged in fun learning activities and help them cope with the mental ramifications of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This initiative is an effort by the startup to recognise the efforts and sacrifices made by frontline health workers during the pandemic and seeks to support them by keeping their kids engaged and managing their continuous learning.

Ashish Gupta, Founder and CEO, Bambinos.Live stated, “We are going through some tough times, and our entire team felt the drive to contribute. By making our programs available to frontline workers, we intend to support them and take away some burden of managing their kid’s learning and engagement at home. It is our humble contribution to show solidarity with the nation.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]