Barco expands LED portfolio with XT-series LED tiles

Read Article

Barco announces the launch of its india-specific XT-series LED tiles. The series is available with pixel pitches of 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, 1.9 mm and 2.5mm and is suited for multiple indoor application including corporate lobbies, High end residences, auditorium, broadcast studios, virtual reality and Pro AV installations, and control rooms.

The XT-series brings to its consumers magnificent visual performance, high reliability and great operating flexibility. Application of the field-proven image processing solution InfinipixTM ensures consistent and perfect image quality in both maximum brightness and dimmed mode. An enjoyable viewing experience is assured with the use of InfinipixTM as it prevents image tearing and video hiccups while screening fast-moving images and guarantees perfect color and grey scale levels for all ambient lighting conditions.

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco Electronics Systems Pvt. Ltd said, “Barco India is committed to innovation and our endeavour is to consistently develop products and services that target the Indian industry requirements and ease operational efforts. We believe in bridging the gap between our consumers’ demands and technology and the LED XT-series tiles do exactly that. The innovative series will supplement the LED tiles industry and ensure quicker adoption of the technology in India.”

He further said, “The LED tiles bring together premium quality visualisation, easy adaptability and installation and non-fussy maintenance to ensure best-possible consumer experience at competitive prices. The range is expected to see strong interest from market segments like business and visitor centres, control rooms, design centres, television studios, boardrooms, high-end residences, flagship retails and hotels and casinos.”

The LED displays are designed for wall mounting, making them entirely accessible from the front and creating a shallow depth effect. Assisted Module Extraction makes sure that the tiles can be easily removed for maintenance or replacement while the robustness of the XT series aids seamless installation. The XT series includes features that maximize uptime of the wall, including redundancy of both power and data. The tiles are equipped to notify users of any warnings or failures, ensuring proactive measures can be taken rather than facing sudden complete wall downtime.

Launching with pixel pitches of 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, 1.9 and 2.5mm, the XT series offers different brightness options ranging from 600 nits to 1500 nits and provides customers with the option of picking the model best suited for their application. The range is competitively priced and is backed by a three-year standard product warranty and an option of 1-1 swap of the batch compatible LED tiles for 3 to 7 years, ensuring worry-free replacement.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com