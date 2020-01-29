Barco Launches ‘ClickShare Conference’ to enable enhanced Wireless Conferencing at Workplace

Barco India, a meeting room technology provider, has launched its next-generation wireless conferencing solution, the ClickShare Conference. The new launch, which is all set to revolutionize conferencing, is based on the concept of BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting), as it takes away all the friction points related to hosting video conferences from your own device. Whether used in huddles spaces, meeting rooms or boardrooms, ClickShare Conference works seamlessly with your videoconferencing software, your camera brand, your laptop, and most importantly, makes remote meetings as intuitive as having a face-to-face meeting.

The new range that includes 3 models: the entry-level CX-20, the CX-30 and the high-end CX-50, provides users freedom to choose how they collaborate securely as the solution is triple-agnostic. They can join the meeting from any device and space while enjoying all the familiar benefits of the Unified Communication or videoconferencing tools and AV USB-peripherals available in the room.

Marc Remond, Vice President of Sales, Meeting and Learning Experience Solutions, Barco APAC said, “As more and more organizations embrace new ways of working in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for remote collaboration solutions is exploding. While software and cloud-based conferencing solutions have made it easier and more affordable to join virtual meetings from anywhere using any device, there are still many unsolved issues related to team meeting experience in various work-spaces.”

“Barco aims to simplify the experience and increase the adoption of video meetings across spaces with the launch of a differentiated meeting room solution that is agnostic by design. Introducing the concept of ‘Bring Your Own Meeting’, the new ClickShare Conference portfolio enables IT and AV teams to support any conferencing, communication and streaming tool in the market and offers an improved meeting experience to all participants, both local and remote,” he added further.

ClickShare Conference will make remote meetings faster, hassle-free and truly impressive, connecting users to cameras, speakerphones, soundbars and other USB-peripherals in the room for a better, more immersive meeting experience.

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India said, “The workplace is undergoing a fundamental transformation. With the automation of jobs, a peak in freelance work and the gig economy, offering flexible and remote work environments is crucial. Millennials and Gen Z, who have grown up with online sharing technologies like Google docs, online gaming, social media, cloud-based apps and more, prove to be natural collaborators. Their expectations for business technology are driven by their digital lifestyles. Workplace strategy is key to companies who want to attract and retain young talent and unlock the productivity of their workforce.”

“Barco’s new ClickShare Conference solution will revolutionize meetings and wireless conferencing. Combining connectivity, security and innovation, ClickShare Conference offers a solution for the high-pressure put on IT departments to support different conferencing tools and brings person-centric experiences and multi-purpose collaboration spaces to the work environment.”