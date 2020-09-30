Barco launches Next-Gen laser projection Video Walls for Control Room portfolio

Read Article

Barco India, a global leader in professional visualization technology, launched its new generation RGB laser rear-projection video walls, powered by ODL-Series GEN2 engine, enabling sustainable control rooms. Featuring latest innovative technology, the video walls strengthen the value proposition of rear-projection technology as a reliable, sustainable, and long-lifetime visualization solution, reinforcing Barco’s commitment to the mission-critical control room segment.

Powered with the latest laser technology, Barco’s RGB laser rear-projection video walls deliver unseen brightness levels and vibrant colors, while offering a very low total cost of ownership (TCO). Barco’s 10th generation of rear-projection video walls ensure 25% increase in light source lifetime (vs Gen1) in both Normal and Eco modes, longer lifetime of uninterrupted operation in 24/7 mode and 25% less power consumption at higher brightness levels. The next-generation laser engine introduces new laser banks which increase the laser light source lifetime to 125.000 hours in both Normal and Eco modes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India said, “Barco specializes in control room visualization solutions, and we have always focused on ergonomics to allow the operator to make better informed and faster decisions. Barco has always been at the forefront of the rear-projection cube market and, with the launch of the latest RGB Laser ODL series, we reiterate our commitment to enabling bright outcomes in future-ready control rooms. The new design offers sustainable video walls with enhanced lifetimes, extremely reliable visualization, and a significantly lower environment footprint.”

